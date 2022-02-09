 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canada-bound trucks backed up on the I-190 Wednesday night
Canada-bound trucks backed up on the I-190 Wednesday night

Truck traffic approaching the Peace Bridge was backed up in both directions on the I-190 Wednesday night and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

Traffic cameras showed trucks at a near standstill in the northbound lanes as far as the Elm Street exit in downtown Buffalo. Southbound trucks were backed up all along the Porter Avenue exit, which leads to the bridge.

Officials from the Peace Bridge Authority and U.S. Customs were unavailable to comment. Truckers in Canada have been staging protests at bridges and border crossings over Covid-19 vaccine restrictions.

According to news reports, lanes bound for Canada Wednesday night were closed at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. Another border crossing between Alberta and Montana also was blocked.

