Canada added to State Department 'do not travel' list

Canada had previously been listed in Level 3 of the State Department's four-tier travel advisory system, which had said Americans should "reconsider travel" to the U.S. neighbor to the north.

The State Department move came in the same week that the Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S.-Canadian land border would be closed to nonessential travel for a 14th consecutive month.

"To deter the spread of #Covid19 and protect our citizens, the United States is continuing restrictions on nonessential travel at our land borders through May 21, while maintaining the flow of essential trade and travel as we have for over a year," the agency said on Twitter.

Those U.S. moves came as Canada continued to struggle with its third wave of the pandemic. The Ontario provincial government reported that while the daily number of new infections dipped slightly, hospitalizations in Canada's hardest-hit province hit a record high on Wednesday. Admissions to intensive care units hit a record as well.

With his province two weeks into a stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the pandemic, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday held a press briefing in which he nearly broke into tears as he discussed the situation.