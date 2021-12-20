'Can we simplify this?': Latest deal with Westwood owner shrinks Amherst Central Park plan

The winding, decadelong saga to overhaul the former Westwood Country Club and a vast swath of central Amherst has at least one more twist left in it. Two key players hope it’s the last one.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and Daniel Hamister, managing partner of the group that owns the golf course, have agreed on a scaled-back version of Kulpa’s grand Amherst Central Park proposal.
Under the plan, Mensch Capital Partners would clean toxins from the Westwood site, convert it to parkland, build a theater and arts building and renovate the clubhouse on the town’s behalf.
Instead of Mensch swapping the Westwood site for a nearby piece of town-owned land, Amherst would pay Mensch as much as $40 million for the ready-to-use recreational space in a straightforward transaction.
“The project was getting overly complex,” said Hamister, who replaced his father, Mark, as Mensch’s managing partner after the elder Hamister died in August.
It’s the latest – and perhaps final – variation to a development blasted by critics as a bad deal for taxpayers.
It still requires various approvals but Kulpa said it retains the core of his original plan while allowing work on the park to begin sooner.
“Instead of us buying land and then staring at it going, ‘How are we going to build a park,’ we’re commissioning a park,” Kulpa said.
Long, convoluted history
Amherst officials, town residents and the developers have wrangled over what to do with Westwood since 2012, the year Mensch Capital Partners purchased the site for $2.5 million.
The group included Mark Hamister and partners Paul F. Ciminelli, Paul J. Kolkmeyer and Andrew J. Shaevel, who was later bought out by his fellow investors.
The partners initially proposed housing for 1,700 people along with retail and commercial elements on the 170-acre property at North Forest Road and Sheridan Drive.
Neighbors objected to the ambitious development, with “Keep Westwood Green” signs sprouting up on the streets around the old golf course.
Critics packed public meetings to say the project would overwhelm the neighborhood’s roads and sewer system, and the plan stalled. The dispute went to court before both sides agreed to stand down.
Kulpa in 2018 unveiled a vision for an "Amherst Central Park," a destination along the lines of Delaware Park, including Westwood and the adjoining town-owned Audubon Golf Course and Northtown Center rink complex.
By January 2019, the town and Mensch had largely agreed to shift nearly all the development off the Westwood site and closer to the Northtown Center near the University at Buffalo North Campus.
The town would receive the former country club site, which would then be transformed into a park. In return, Mensch and other developers would build on as much as 53 acres of what was parkland and sports fields running between Amherst’s Audubon Golf Course and Northtown Center.
Construction would include a medical and surgery center, senior and all-ages housing, a day care center and other commercial space.
The town would convert the 18-hole Audubon course to nine holes, allowing them to rebuild the displaced sports fields and add a virtual-reality driving range.
By March, the town and Mensch had struck a tentative deal to swap the 170-acre Westwood site for 38 acres of town land that included three holes at the Audubon course and a swath of softball diamonds.
The town would have paid $45,000 per acre for the land at Westwood and Mensch would have paid $221,000 per acre for the more-valuable town property.
In addition, the town agreed to sell a separate, 15-acre parcel to make way for the medical complex connected to UBMD and Kaleida Health.
Total cost of preparing the land for development and construction could have totaled $300 million.
Circumstances change
The agreement with Mensch had its critics, including Amherst Republicans who sought to make it an issue in town elections.
Opponents decried it as a sweetheart deal reached without public input.
Still, Kulpa and two Town Board Democrats, Shawn Lavin and Jacqualine Berger, swept to re-election last month.
But two recent developments changed the dynamic around the previous deal.
The first was the strong financial performance of the Audubon Golf Course under its new operators, Indigo Golf Partners, prompting the town to preserve and invest in the 18-hole layout.
The second was Mark Hamister’s death on Aug. 20 from Covid-19.
For eight years, Amherst leaders, owners of the former Westwood Country Club and neighbors on surrounding properties have wrangled over how much development – if any – is suitable for the 170-acre site.
Mark Hamister had championed the grand bargain negotiated over several years with Kulpa, but Dan Hamister wondered whether the project still made sense to pursue after years of delays and alterations.
“We’ve been at this for quite some time,” the younger Hamister said.
He said he and the supervisor switched gears after asking, “Can we simplify this if we just focus on Westwood?”
Through the late summer and fall, Kulpa and Hamister hashed out the latest tentative agreement. The parties would no longer swap land and, instead, would follow a streamlined sale of the Westwood property.
In this case, Mensch would clean the brownfield former country club of residue from pesticides and other chemicals used to treat the course over the decades.
he state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on a proposal that Mensch submitted under the Brownfield Cleanup Program.
Mensch then would develop the park, creating walking and biking paths among other changes, renovate the existing clubhouse and build a new venue for MusicalFare Theatre.
The town would retain the 30 or so acres it had proposed swapping, meaning less upheaval for golfers and softball players and no development opportunity for Mensch. However, the investment group would have a right of first refusal if Amherst officials ever reconsider selling the land.
This shift doesn’t affect the $63 million UBMD medical building and parking lot now under construction at 500 Maple Road. The group behind this project paid $3 million for 15 acres of town athletic fields and parkland, requiring Amherst to spend millions more on replacement fields.
Deal still has critics
The Town Board could vote as soon as Monday to approve the latest nonbinding agreement.
Jennifer Snyder-Haas said she doesn’t understand why the town is rushing to approve another deal when it doesn’t have the final details about the scope of the Westwood cleanup and construction.
“That’s absolutely ridiculous. This is all set up to be a giveaway to the developers,” said Snyder-Haas, a resident and member of the town’s Amherst Central Park Task Force.
She also questioned how the town will pay for the park and replacement athletic fields if it’s not generating money from the sale of land to Mensch.
"It's full speed ahead with development, whether we need it or not," said another resident critic, Judy Ferraro, who blasted what she considers a lack of transparency.
Kulpa said the redeveloped Westwood park could cost between $30 million and $40 million.
He said the town will seek grants and other sources of revenue, such as MusicalFare rent payments, to cover some of the expense.
Consultants must produce final design plans for various pieces of the Westwood work, and state and federal agencies must grant approvals. A new review of the project’s environmental impact also is required.
The supervisor said he hopes to hammer out a sale contract in early 2022 but Kulpa and Hamister said they didn’t have a precise timeline for when the cleanup and construction work would end.
“Right now, my goal is to create an anchor in our community for the next 100 years,” Kulpa said, adding “it satisfies a generational need to see Amherst have a heart.”