'Can we simplify this?': Latest deal with Westwood owner shrinks Amherst Central Park plan

“We’ve been at this for quite some time,” the younger Hamister said.

He said he and the supervisor switched gears after asking, “Can we simplify this if we just focus on Westwood?”

Through the late summer and fall, Kulpa and Hamister hashed out the latest tentative agreement. The parties would no longer swap land and, instead, would follow a streamlined sale of the Westwood property.

In this case, Mensch would clean the brownfield former country club of residue from pesticides and other chemicals used to treat the course over the decades.

Brownfield cleanup study proposed for Westwood golf course he state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on a proposal that Mensch submitted under the Brownfield Cleanup Program.

Mensch then would develop the park, creating walking and biking paths among other changes, renovate the existing clubhouse and build a new venue for MusicalFare Theatre.

The town would retain the 30 or so acres it had proposed swapping, meaning less upheaval for golfers and softball players and no development opportunity for Mensch. However, the investment group would have a right of first refusal if Amherst officials ever reconsider selling the land.