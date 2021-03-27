Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?

Michael J. Billoni is a lifelong churchgoer, so when the pandemic shut down houses of worship last year, it also halted a significant element of his life.
“For me and so many others, staying close to God – especially at a time like this –was vitally important,” said Billoni, managing partner of the communications firm Billoni Associates.
He began watching services online from several churches, and then last June, New York allowed in-person religious services to restart under limited capacity. Billoni returned to the pews — but could he feel safe about it?
In this season of Easter, Passover and – soon – Ramadan, we explore the safety considerations and health benefits of worshipping in person:
In terms of Covid-19 spread, how safe are churches, mosques, synagogues and temples?
It depends on the building – and the smart enforcement of protocols.
“You’ve got a lot of people potentially close to one another,” said Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist with Kaleida Health, the University at Buffalo and the Veterans Administration. “There’s a lot of out-loud talking and singing. All of those things are kind of conspiring against you in terms of sharing respiratory droplets.”
The “worst-case scenario,” Sellick said, is a smaller, older and poorly ventilated building, packed with people who are sitting close, singing and speaking. If they’re without masks? That’s even riskier.
A healthier scenario is the opposite: spacious, ventilated, masked and distanced – and you can find it. Attending a funeral earlier this year at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Tonawanda, Sellick felt safe. The building felt modern and airy, he said, with “presumably, good air handling.” Pews were blocked off to create space between rows and stickers were affixed to the seats to let attendees know where they could sit. “It was really thought out,” Sellick said.
Per state policy, household members could sit as a group, but people who didn’t live together needed to spread out – even if they were related.
How can you tell if a house of worship is reasonably virus-safe?
Ask yourself these questions:
• Are people distanced? While New York allows religious ceremonies to run at 50% capacity, the bigger question is whether people have space both during the service and afterward. “A lot of hand-holding, hugging, people very close to one another,” Sellick said, “people congregating after the actual service, particularly in a small area … clearly increases the risk.”
• Are people masking? “Good masking” – which includes N95s, KN95s or double-masking – “would be one of the most effective things you can do in conjunction with some physical separation,” Sellick said.
• How is the ventilation? “Is there some kind of air exchange in the room?” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospita. “If there are windows, are the windows open? If there are doors, are the doors open?”
• What is the leadership of the church saying? “In my opinion, church leaders should always follow the advice of public health officials,” said James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of “Learning to Pray: A Guide for Everyone.” “Bishops, pastors, ministers, rabbis, imams and others are trained in ecclesiology, not epidemiology. The individual believer is also obliged to listen to public health officials, to ensure not only that they are able to keep healthy but, more importantly, that others are, too. It's an exercise in charity towards others.”
Beyond a person’s religious beliefs, what’s the best case for worshipping in person?
It can make you healthier.
“Religious involvement both prevents the development of depression and speeds recovery from it in medical settings,” said Dr. Harold Koenig, senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development at Duke University. Koenig’s research focus is the effects of religion and spirituality on health.
“There's no question that attendance at religious services is the most powerful factor in terms of health benefits,” Koenig said, noting that his research and that of others has confirmed its positive correlation with mental health, longevity, blood pressure, cancer – “virtually everything,” he said. He cited a Harvard study, published in 2016, that analyzed data from 115,000 women – all nurses – over a 16-year period. The analysis found that women who took part in religious services more than once weekly had a 33% lower risk of dying versus women who didn’t engage in religious services at all.
Ken Houseknecht, the longtime and recently retired executive director of the Mental Health Advocates of WNY, echoed that thought.
“I would say that churches are more than essential, they are indispensable,” said Houseknecht, who attends St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Orchard Park, where he wears a mask and people sit in alternate pews. "Just as the body needs food, so too the spirit. And we are just now beginning to understand the damage done to so many, especially the young and vulnerable, by social isolation. That cost, tragically, may end up being greater than the physical toll, which itself is heartbreaking.”
Does going in person make a difference?
Yes.
Koenig’s research has affirmed a correlation between healthy blood pressure and spiritual engagement. One of studies found that people who attend religious services and praying or studying the Bible at home are 40% less likely to have high blood pressure. People who do both, he said, “have the most benefits.”
The actions involved in leaving your home to attend a religious service – dressing, showering, driving, walking, kneeling, standing, singing and so on – are “physical activity that some people might not otherwise engage in,” Koenig said, acknowledging, too, that individuals who are able to do that typically possess a level of health higher than someone who is bound to home.
So, how safe is it?
When houses of worship reopened, Billoni – who considers himself a Catholic/Christian – went exploring. He attended a weekday Mass at St. Michael Church downtown, where he wore a mask, sat amidst roped-off rows and, like everyone else, put communion into his own mouth. His home parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church on Grand Island, followed similar procedures.
At Northgate Church’s River Rock campus in Buffalo, attendees were fully masked and sat in distanced chairs. When Billoni decided to attend a service at The Chapel at Crosspointe in Getzville, he had to first book a ticket online. Once onsite, an usher led him to his seat. After a few services, Billoni noticed that the large digital screens carried a message allowing people to remove their mask once seated and listening.
Were Billoni and the people around him protected that day – and every day he attended a church service? Each will have their own answer, but his is affirmative. “I felt totally safe,” Billoni said, “every time I attended a church service.”