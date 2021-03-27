Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?

• How is the ventilation? “Is there some kind of air exchange in the room?” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospita. “If there are windows, are the windows open? If there are doors, are the doors open?”

• What is the leadership of the church saying? “In my opinion, church leaders should always follow the advice of public health officials,” said James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of “Learning to Pray: A Guide for Everyone.” “Bishops, pastors, ministers, rabbis, imams and others are trained in ecclesiology, not epidemiology. The individual believer is also obliged to listen to public health officials, to ensure not only that they are able to keep healthy but, more importantly, that others are, too. It's an exercise in charity towards others.”

Beyond a person’s religious beliefs, what’s the best case for worshipping in person?

It can make you healthier.

“Religious involvement both prevents the development of depression and speeds recovery from it in medical settings,” said Dr. Harold Koenig, senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development at Duke University. Koenig’s research focus is the effects of religion and spirituality on health.