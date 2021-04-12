Campus clinics race to vaccinate students before they head home for summer

Now that the Covid-19 vaccine is open to people ages 16 and older, colleges are working hard to get students vaccinated before the semester comes to a close. And instead of leaving students to hunt down their own doses at sites scattered across the state, schools are bringing the shots to them with vaccine clinics on campus.

Schools have been preparing for months, working with state and local agencies and getting systems, staff and technology in place to make vaccines available on campus as soon as the state allowed.

They are hoping that the vaccination blitzes will allow students to resume full in-person instruction by the fall, while also protecting communities as students head back home for the summer. In addition to the convenience factor, bringing vaccines to where students are removes such barriers as lack of transportation and keeps students from having to compete with the community at large for their shots, school officials said.

Students at SUNY Buffalo State have been "very responsive" to campus vaccination efforts, said Tim Gordon, vice president of student affairs. The school received a thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week and is on track to administer all of them by Wednesday. The school will offer more vaccines as they become available, it said.