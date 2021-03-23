Campaigns target Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among Blacks, but access remains an issue

“When you factor those things in, that’s an institutional memory that people have ingrained in their DNA," Pointer said.

George F. Nicholas, pastor of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church and co-organizer of the African American Health Equity Task Force, said hesitancy has been a factor, but the issue has been “overblown,” referring to national data showing that more Black people than white want to get the vaccine.

According to a national survey released March 12 by NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist, of the 1,227 adults polled, 73% of Blacks and 70% of whites said they either planned to get the vaccine or had done so already. Similarly, near equal percentages of Blacks (25%) and whites (28%) said they are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine. Among Latinos, 63% either had or intended to get a vaccine, while 37% were reluctant.

"I think it’s availability," Nicholas said, explaining the gap in vaccination rates if roughly equal percentages of Blacks and whites say they want the shot. "It’s one thing to be out there advocating for Black folks to go out and get this vaccine, and then not having those vaccines available. I think once we resolve the issues about access, I think you’ll find a great deal more African Americans taking advantage of getting the vaccine."