Campaign launched to buy land for Providence Farm Collective

The Providence Farm Collective and the Western New York Land Conservancy have launched a $2.3 million capital campaign to “Plant the Future of Farming” at the 37-acre farm the collective leases in Orchard Park.
The farm collective wants to purchase the farm, add needed facilities, and preserve and sustain it into the future. The aim is to raise the funds by Dec. 31, 2022.
Providence Farm Collective supports Black, immigrant, refugee and low-income farmers in Western New York who cannot otherwise access farmland. The farmers grow produce with cultural significance for their families and communities.
It's a 3-year project that began in the Somali Bantu Community Farm. It provides farmers the opportunity to start their own farm and develop a business, provides community organizations with one-acre plots of prepared farmland and operates a demonstration farm plot to train farmers and supplement program income.
In this past season, 182 PFC farmers harvested more than 22,000 pounds of fresh produce, using 27 varieties of crops, and 90 immigrant and refugee students participated in summer youth programs.
“Rich, fertile soil is key to growing healthy food for our families,” said Nancy Smith, executive director of the Land Conservancy, which works to protect forests and farmland. “It is crucial that we protect the best agricultural soils in our region before they are paved."
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz supports the project.
“We’re losing prime farm soils to development, and many of our region’s farmers are aging out of the profession, with no one to take over their farms," Poloncarz said in a statement.
"This campaign helps showcase how our community will meet these challenges – by developing a new generation of farmers who will spur economic growth while supplying our region with the fresh fruits and vegetables we need to address food scarcity here in Western New York,” he said.
