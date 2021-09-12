Campaign launched to buy land for Providence Farm Collective

The Providence Farm Collective and the Western New York Land Conservancy have launched a $2.3 million capital campaign to “Plant the Future of Farming” at the 37-acre farm the collective leases in Orchard Park.

The farm collective wants to purchase the farm, add needed facilities, and preserve and sustain it into the future. The aim is to raise the funds by Dec. 31, 2022.

Providence Farm Collective supports Black, immigrant, refugee and low-income farmers in Western New York who cannot otherwise access farmland. The farmers grow produce with cultural significance for their families and communities.

It's a 3-year project that began in the Somali Bantu Community Farm. It provides farmers the opportunity to start their own farm and develop a business, provides community organizations with one-acre plots of prepared farmland and operates a demonstration farm plot to train farmers and supplement program income.

In this past season, 182 PFC farmers harvested more than 22,000 pounds of fresh produce, using 27 varieties of crops, and 90 immigrant and refugee students participated in summer youth programs.

