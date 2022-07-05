Camp Good Days provides fun, relief for families dealing with cancer

Lisa Booz started her day by calming down one of her campers.

Eight-year-old Fiona Donnelly, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, was feeling tired and irritable. But Booz, the WNY regional director of Camp Good Days, settled her down. Moments like this are able to occur again as Camp Good Days returns to normal operations this year.

"Engaging with the kids is the most rewarding part," said Booz, who has been involved with the camp for 17 years. "It's a relief to get back to business, to get back to the tradition of what we do."

Fiona is one of 42 children who took part in the 34th annual Junior Good Days camp this past week, one of several ventures run by Camp Good Days. The day camp returns to a normal schedule for the first time since 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic caused the 2020 and 2021 events to be modified.

"I like camp a lot," said Fiona, who wants to be a YouTuber when she gets older. "The counselors are funny."

Camp Good Days provides service and support for families affected by cancer or sickle cell anemia. The program covers Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and the Southern Tier.

Founder Gary Mervis, 78, started Camp Good Days in 1979 after his 9-year-old daughter, Elizabeth "Teddi" Mervis, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor that year. Teddi died in 1982 at age 12.

Mervis saw that the most painful thing for his daughter was not the cancer or the treatments. It was the loneliness of being the only person in her school or neighborhood with cancer.

"I remember grabbing a stack of towels for Teddi because she was crying about not having any friends come over," Mervis said. "Daughters usually think their dad can do anything, and she was looking at me to find the answers."

Because Mervis traveled for work, he decided to put his career on hold and become Teddi's primary caregiver. One day, he read about a doctor in Michigan who started an outdoor camp for children being treated for cancer. Mervis got in touch with the program, and he soon founded Camp Good Days, the fourth organization of its type in the country.

The organization includes the Junior Good Days program, a week-long camp for children 4 to 7 years old. This year, 8-year-olds were allowed to participate because they were not able to have the full camp experience early in the pandemic.

Parents typically drop their children off for the day. However, in the early part of of the pandemic, the structure changed to have the kids attend camp with their parents in socially distanced pods.

Other precautions such as masking, private bathrooms provided by Colton RV and removal of food and drink were part of that experience. Booz is glad to see kid-only camps return this year.

"The point of Camp Good Days is to make sure that kids are allowed to be kids," Booz said. "Even though they're young, they need to have a little bit of autonomy on their own. That's how they grow, that's how they meet new friends."

This year, the children start their days at St. Philip the Apostle in Cheektowaga, where they participate in activities like carnival games, crafts and face painting before heading out on field trips.

Junior Good Days takes trips to Get Air, Billy Beez, Dave & Buster's, Darien Lake, the Harbor Center and the Explore & More Children's Museum.

At Explore & More on Thursday, the children interacted with a variety of exhibits. Five-year-old Kiernan, who is Fiona's brother, says he loves playing with the water at the Canal Works station. KJ, age 6, practiced his basketball moves in the ball pit. Adriana, 7, and Ben, 4, fixed a car at the makeshift service station.

Camp Good Days is not just for children with serious illnesses. After Teddi died, Mervis saw that his other two children were having a hard time dealing with it. He decided to expand the camp to include children who have siblings or parents with cancer or who lost a parent or sibling to cancer.

Some three dozen volunteers serve as counselors each day at camp. Many of them are previous campers, such as Leah Underwood, 25. Underwood attended Junior Good Days at age five with her 7-year-old sister, Kayla Cassidy, who had leukemia but is now 20 years in remission.

"Camp Good Days has been such a fun place," Underwood said. "Now that I am through college, I wanted to give back because they gave so much to us when we were little."

Mervis is most proud of being able to offer Camp Good Days services free of charge for its entire existence.

"I didn't want parents to have anxiety about paying for camp on top of everything else they were dealing with," Mervis said. "It's been a constant challenge to get the resources to keep that promise, but I'm proud that we've been able to keep it."

Mervis continues to carry on with Camp Good Days with the help of Wendy Mervis, his wife of 27 years. Decades later, they continue to help children and families who are going through similar struggles as their daughter.

"It's become my memorial to my daughter," Gary Mervis said. "The good Lord showed me that when Teddi got sick, this is what I was called to do."

