Calm during the storm: Resources to reduce stress, address mental health during the blizzard of '22

The loss of control can raise anxieties and overwhelm people when they are in challenging situations.

That includes the blizzard of ’22 in Western New York.

It’s typical to worry in a crisis – even one that is short-lived – mental health experts say, and there are far better ways to address concerns than abusing alcohol or drugs, or other unhealthy behaviors.

Erie County Warmline: Free confidential non-crisis phone line, 716-248-2941, and text line 716-392-2221, for people having difficulty coping with life experiences. Open from 4 to 11 p.m. daily, including holidays.

211 WNY: Visit 211wny.org or call 211 anytime in the region for a free and confidential link to health and human services, including community resources for many health, social, mental health, substance use and developmental disability services.

Just Tell One: Tips on how to address mental health and substance abuse concerns among teens and young adults, as well as how friends and loved ones can offer support. Learn more at justtellone.org.

New York State Crisis Lifeline: All-hours line for those in emotional distress or crisis. Reach out to the 988 Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org/chat.

New York State OASAS HOPEline: All-hours problem gambling and chemical dependency hotline. Call 877-846-7369 or text 846-7369 (HOPENY). Learn more at oasas.ny.gov/hopeline.

Erie County Crisis Services: All-hours hotline for those worried that they or a loved one may be experiencing or headed toward a mental health crisis, struggling with addiction, domestic violence or have a similar need, 716-834-3131.

Mental Health Advocates of WNY: Provides information about mental health for children and adults, as well as for their families. Staff is available weekdays by phone at 716-886-1242. Visit mhawny.org for information about mental health programs and services.

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Tips, programs and support groups for those with mental health needs and their loved ones. 716-226-6264, namibuffalony.org