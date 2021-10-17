'Call this Nash-Bill': Bills Mafia takes over Music City for 'Monday Night Football'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Like a lot of music clubs here, you can walk up four flights of stairs. The ground floor is one band with one vibe, the second and the third, each their own. And the top floor is the rooftop patio.

At one of them on Saturday, there was a DJ spinning hip-hop under a bright late afternoon sun and 150 or so people dancing and drinking, overlooking Broadway, the Music City’s Mecca. Nearly all the patrons at the club were in their 20s. Dudes with backward ball caps, young ladies with iPhones wedged into the back pocket of high-waisted jeans. And at the front of the DJ stage, under the watchful eye of two bouncers, were six grandmothers from Buffalo.

Joanne, Judy, another Judy, Karen, Linda and Cathy were, like tens of thousands of others in Nashville this weekend, representing Bills Mafia in all its multigenerational glory – and having the time of their lives doing it.

Cathy Fuchs, an Amherst resident and one of the grandmothers, said four in their group had flown into Nashville that morning on a chartered flight from Buffalo along with a couple hundred other Bills fans for Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans. She and her friends had circled the date when the NFL schedule came out and decided to make it a girls-only trip — the husbands stayed home, though Cathy’s son was allowed to fly in from San Diego, she said.