Call for Skyway 'reset' could benefit Kensington, Scajaquada as region prioritizes projects

"While the Skyway's future may be on hold for now, we will continue to drive an aggressive agenda forward to secure a substantial federal investment that will fuel other big-ticket projects that are long overdue," Kennedy said.

While the Skyway and Scajaquada projects are further along with federally required environmental impact statements than the Kensington, the Biden administration has made removing highway projects that devastated neighborhoods a priority even, it appears, if they are behind in being reviewed.

Higgins and Kennedy are calling for the removal of the Hamburg tolls; more efficient stoplight patterns to ease travel for commuters through city streets on the East Side and in South Buffalo; and a new parkway, park and bike path at Tifft Street that would connect South Buffalo and Buffalo Harbor State Park.

They also want to see a new Louisiana Street bridge that would cross the Buffalo River at the I-190; an on-ramp at Lake Avenue to take Southtowns residents to the 90 to connect to the 190; and a Thruway turning lane at Milestrip Road, which they say is also necessary for commuters.

"All of this other stuff would have to be done before the Skyway came down, anyway," Higgins said.