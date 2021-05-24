California sex offender sentenced for trying to lure local runaway for sex

The police work didn't stop when City of Tonawanda officers found a 15-year-old runaway on a bus in January 2018.
She told officers she was headed to California to visit family, claiming that her uncle purchased the bus ticket for her. The investigation, however, revealed she had been communicating on an internet app with a registered sex offender who had been released on parole from prison in 2016.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced Carlos Francisco Lopez, 32, of Los Angeles, to 147 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release on his conviction of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to transport a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case, said the girl had met an unknown individual, with the username “playfulchaos,” on the internet application Kik in a group for runaway youth. In addition to discussing the victim running away, the two also discussed having sex, according to prosecutors.
The girl told authorities that the two continued to communicate on the internet application Text Free, making plans for her to travel to California.
An undercover law enforcement officer posed as the girl to continue to communicate with Lopez, writing “hey u there ... this bus ride sucks,” according to the U.S. Attorney's Office release.
The undercover officer told him the arrival time in California was around 10 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2018, and asked what to do upon arrival. Lopez replied, “call me or text me. Wait at the station, and ill send an uber.”
Lopez was arrested after the undercover officer sent him a message that the bus had arrived and he ordered an Uber.
In 2011 and 2012, Lopez was convicted of sexual offenses against minor children in California.
The FBI and the Cheektowaga and City of Tonawanda police departments pursued the investigation.