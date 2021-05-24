California sex offender sentenced for trying to lure local runaway for sex

The police work didn't stop when City of Tonawanda officers found a 15-year-old runaway on a bus in January 2018.

She told officers she was headed to California to visit family, claiming that her uncle purchased the bus ticket for her. The investigation, however, revealed she had been communicating on an internet app with a registered sex offender who had been released on parole from prison in 2016.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced Carlos Francisco Lopez, 32, of Los Angeles, to 147 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release on his conviction of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to transport a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case, said the girl had met an unknown individual, with the username “playfulchaos,” on the internet application Kik in a group for runaway youth. In addition to discussing the victim running away, the two also discussed having sex, according to prosecutors.

The girl told authorities that the two continued to communicate on the internet application Text Free, making plans for her to travel to California.