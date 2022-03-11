California aviation company vows vigorous defense against Moog lawsuit

Moog Inc. on Friday entered into a stipulated agreement with a California aviation startup it sued this week over the alleged theft of trade secrets and the raid of the Elma company's software engineering force in California.

Skyryse Inc., based in El Segundo, Calif., agreed not to use any digital files or data in its possession from Moog or any former Moog employee.

Moog has accused Misook Kim, a former Moog employee, of copying and delivering to Skyryse – under former Moog employee Robert Alin Pilkington's instructions - data files containing Moog’s proprietary information related to flight control technology. Kim and Pilkington now work for Skyryse.

Moog says stolen secrets and poached employees jeopardize its prospects in unmanned aviation market Moog, in a federal lawsuit filed this week in Buffalo, said a software engineer who quit the company's Los Angeles-area office in December took more than 136,000 digital files related to flight control software to her new employer, Skyryse, a six-year-old startup.

Friday's scheduled hearing on Moog's motion for a temporary restraining order was called off, and all sides will confer by Wednesday on next steps in the litigation.

“Lawsuits have sadly become a cost of doing business for companies disrupting the aviation industry," Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse, said in a prepared statement. "We remain committed to designing a system with unprecedented levels of safety. This lawsuit is fully without merit, and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”