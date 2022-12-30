Cab driver stranded in Buffalo blizzard finds help just in time

Taxi driver Rashaun Jones started his day at 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, planning to pick up a few fares and be back to his motel room in Williamsville before the blizzard hit.

But after dropping his last passenger in downtown Buffalo at 11:15 a.m., he hit whiteout conditions on the Kensington Expressway and was forced to exit at Union Road.

Jones then became one of perhaps hundreds of people who had a harrowing close call during the historic storm.

He suffered frostbite but survived, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

With snow piling up, Jones beached the Liberty Yellow Cab in the parking lot of M&T Bank at Union and Genesee Street. He was wearing only jeans, a hoodie and sneakers, but had plenty of gas.

Several hours later, he was still there when his mother, Annulette Jones, called him. When she heard he was stuck in the blizzard, “she started praying and crying,” he said. She feared he would die from the cold or exhaust fumes if the cab got buried in snow.

“Her call gave me a sense of panic and urgency,” he said.

Snow was packed halfway up the cab and he couldn’t see his surroundings. He started googling to find restaurants or stores that might be open nearby. He didn’t find any.

Finally around 10 p.m., he saw on Google maps that he was about three-quarters of a mile from the U-Crest Fire Department in Cheektowaga. He called and told a firefighter his plan to walk there.

“They said, ‘We don’t recommend you walk. You should call the police,’ ” he said. He did, but there were 136 calls ahead of him.

He had no coat, hat or gloves, so he covered his face with two paper masks, put on his glasses, covered his ears with a pair of headphones and put on a ballcap.

After stumbling about half a mile in blinding snow and wind, his hands and ears were frostbitten. Then he saw a house.

“I had just enough energy in my right hand to knock,” he said.

Kim Sawczyn was snuggled in bed with her 12-year-old daughter when they heard the faint knock. Sawczyn’s 16-year-old son opened the door and found Jones hanging over the railing.

“He was frozen,” Sawczyn said. “I was wiping ice off his face. He had icicles in his eyes. His hands were burned from frostbite. We wrapped him in blankets and put a space heater on, and my son made him some soup. I called two nurses in my family to ask them how to treat frostbite. They advised me to put his hands in warm water. Then I called the fire department to ask if that was correct.”

Jones said Sawczyn saved his life. He hadn’t eaten all day, but he couldn’t touch the soup because once his hands started to thaw, the burning pain was excruciating.

U-Crest firefighters arrived at the house on snowmobiles about 30 minutes later.

“One of the firefighters took his own coat off and put it on Shaun” for the quarter-mile ride to the firehouse, Sawczyn said.

There, firefighters got him into dry clothes and took his temperature. It was 96.5, in the early range of hypothermia.

U-Crest volunteers sheltered and fed him and about 50 other people through Christmas, then moved them to shelters at Cleveland Hill High School and the Cheektowaga Senior Citizen Center, Jones said.

By Wednesday, Jones was driving his taxi again. He said his hands are still swollen and tingling and his right ear has frostbite damage, but he feels like his life has turned a corner.

At 34, he said he has been trying to recover from some hard times and bad decisions. He has two teenaged children who live with his mom, and he is “technically homeless,” spending $57 a night on the motel room and trying to save up enough for “first month, last month and security deposit” on his own apartment.

Sawczyn is touched that Jones feels she saved him, but said, “I feel the man saved himself.”

“Yes, I opened my door, but if he had stayed in the car, he probably wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Sawczyn and Jones are no longer strangers. She has invited him back to let her and the kids see that he’s OK, and to retrieve his glasses.