C.R. Rao, the eminent statistician who recently was awarded the field's equivalent to the Nobel Prize, died Tuesday under Hospice care at his daughter's Amherst home.

He was 102 and would have turned 103 next month.

"He exited with such grace, the same way he lived his life," his daughter, Teja, told The Buffalo News. He was surrounded by family, including Teja Rao and her brother, Veera.

Numerous Indian news sites reported Rao's death Wednesday, after former colleagues shared word of his passing on social media.

Rao was revered in his native country and among those he collaborated with and mentored in India and the United States.

"We have lost not only one of the Greatest Statisticians but also a Great Man," Anil Bera, an economist at the University of Illinois, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao was awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics in recognition of his pioneering contributions to statistics research and education dating to 1945.

Research published that year in the Bulletin of the Calcutta Mathematical Society, according to the international prize organization, underpinned three theorems that "paved the way for the modern field of statistics."

Rao's selection for the prize was announced in the spring, and his family told The Buffalo News at the time that they were glad Rao was alive to hear the news.

He mentored dozens of graduate students, published foundational textbooks and generated theories that, decades later, remain in use in a range of scientific disciplines.

The International Prize in Statistics, issued last month at a conference in Ottawa, was the latest in a long line of honors Rao had earned.

The native of India had moved to the Buffalo area in 2010 to live with his daughter, and was named a research professor at the University at Buffalo. He had previously taught at the University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State University after moving to this country from India in 1979.

Recently, age had caught up to Rao, who stopped using a computer, drank less of the red wine he enjoyed and walked less around his daughter's home.

The walls at the home are lined with photographs illustrating Rao's long tenure and wide travels as a renowned statistician. They show Rao with the late Indian Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and then-President George W. Bush, among others.

Rao had received 40 honorary degrees from colleges and universities around the world. An institute named in his honor at the University of Hyderabad, in India, opened in 2007.

The Indian government issues a statistics award named after him. And he earned this country's National Medal of Science.

"He's a legend," UB President Satish Tripathi, also a native of India and the holder of two master's degrees in statistics, told The News in April.

Rao's wife, Bhargavi, who wed him in an arranged marriage in 1948, died in 2017.

Plans for services for Rao are incomplete, but likely will be held Saturday at the Amigone Funeral Home at Sheridan Drive and Hopkins Road, Teja Rao said.