Bystanders come to aid of motorcyclist struck twice in Niagara Falls

Bystanders lifted an SUV off a motorcyclist who was struck by two vehicles Saturday afternoon on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.

According to the report, bystanders came to the aid of the cyclist, a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man, after he was pinned underneath it. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he underwent surgery.

The report said the motorcyclist was westbound when he first was struck by a Dodge Journey driven by a Niagara Falls woman who was exiting the Delta Sonic detailing stations at 7920 Niagara Falls Blvd.

He was thrown from the motorcycle into the eastbound lanes, the report said, where he was struck a second time by a GMC Terrain. Bystanders jacked up the SUV, applied a tourniquet to his leg and stayed with him until emergency medical personnel arrived, the report said.

The driver of the Dodge and her passenger were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation but did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the report. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were uninjured.

The Niagara Falls Crash Management Unit is continuing an investigation. Charges are pending.

