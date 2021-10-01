Bystander intervention will be focus of upcoming UB Alberti Center annual conference

The University at Buffalo Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention will feature its annual conference online Monday for students, educators and those who work with young people and the public.

The 10th annual conference, themed “Bystander Intervention: Preventing Violence and Interrupting Social Injustices,” focuses on creating environments that promote bystander intervention among youth and young adults to curb bullying, harassment, racial microaggressions, sexual assault and related behaviors.

It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. The cost is $10, though a Free2Luv Youth Empowerment Panel at 4:15 p.m. is free. Register at ed.buffalo.edu/alberti/events.

Keynote speaker Victoria Banyard, professor and associate dean for faculty development at the Rutgers University School of Social Work, will talk about what motivates or discourages people to intervene and prevent violence, as well as what consequences they experience when they get involved.

“We anticipate this will appeal to a broad audience who work with youth in K-12 and young adults at colleges and universities, as well as professionals who work in community settings,” said Amanda Nickerson, director of the UB Alberti Center and professor of counseling, school and educational psychology in the UB Graduate School of Education.

