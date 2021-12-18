 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Byron Lockwood to depart as Buffalo police commissioner in February
0 comments
top story

Byron Lockwood to depart as Buffalo police commissioner in February

Support this work for $1 a month
shooting arrest press conference

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood has announced he will retire in February after 38 years on the city police force.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood will leave his post at the end of February, ending 38 years with the department.

Lockwood announced his departure at a police function on Friday. He had presided over the department – upstate New York’s largest municipal police force – since January 2018.

Mayor Byron W. Brown picked Lockwood, who had been deputy commissioner, following the resignation of Daniel Derenda, who left to take a private-sector job. Derenda, too, resigned soon after a Brown re-election victory.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“He has the respect of the men and women in the police department, the respect of the union, and I’m confident that he will do a tremendous job of moving our police department forward,” Brown said when he revealed early in 2018 that he would name Lockwood, then 59, as the city’s 41st police commissioner.

Among the immediate challenges were gaining accreditation for the department and implementing body cameras for officers. Today, body cameras are common in a department that employs more than 700 sworn officers. And the department in 2019 gained accreditation through a state program that sets uniform standards for law enforcement.

But a Buffalo police commissioner handles good and bad. During Lockwood’s reign, Buffalo drew worldwide attention when police in riot gear pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground, knocking him unconscious and drawing blood.

A mentally ill man swinging a bat was shot by a police officer rather than hit with a Taser because the department, after years of internal debate, had not put put Tasers into widespread use. (The man survived.) The department continued to field complaints about policing that discriminates against people of color.

A City Hall spokesman did not immediately respond Saturday to questions about replacing Lockwood, who was paid about $150,000 last year.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Christmas tradition lives on through an AM&A's Santa chair

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

+2
Lockwood faces sticky issues after being named police commissioner
Local News

Lockwood faces sticky issues after being named police commissioner

  • Updated

Police body cameras. Tasers for officers. Getting the Police Department accredited. Those are some of the challenges facing Byron C. Lockwood after he was appointed Thursday as Buffalo police commissioner. Mayor Byron W. Brown made the announcement during his 2018 State of the City address in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The appointment now goes to the Common Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News