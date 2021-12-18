Byron Lockwood to depart as Buffalo police commissioner in February

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood will leave his post at the end of February, ending 38 years with the department.

Lockwood announced his departure at a police function on Friday. He had presided over the department – upstate New York’s largest municipal police force – since January 2018.

Mayor Byron W. Brown picked Lockwood, who had been deputy commissioner, following the resignation of Daniel Derenda, who left to take a private-sector job. Derenda, too, resigned soon after a Brown re-election victory.

“He has the respect of the men and women in the police department, the respect of the union, and I’m confident that he will do a tremendous job of moving our police department forward,” Brown said when he revealed early in 2018 that he would name Lockwood, then 59, as the city’s 41st police commissioner.