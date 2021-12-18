Byron Lockwood to depart as Buffalo police commissioner in February

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood will leave his post at the end of February, ending 38 years with the department.
Lockwood announced his departure at a police function on Friday. He had presided over the department – upstate New York’s largest municipal police force – since January 2018.
Mayor Byron W. Brown picked Lockwood, who had been deputy commissioner, following the resignation of Daniel Derenda, who left to take a private-sector job. Derenda, too, resigned soon after a Brown re-election victory.
“He has the respect of the men and women in the police department, the respect of the union, and I’m confident that he will do a tremendous job of moving our police department forward,” Brown said when he revealed early in 2018 that he would name Lockwood, then 59, as the city’s 41st police commissioner.
Among the immediate challenges were gaining accreditation for the department and implementing body cameras for officers. Today, body cameras are common in a department that employs more than 700 sworn officers. And the department in 2019 gained accreditation through a state program that sets uniform standards for law enforcement.
But a Buffalo police commissioner handles good and bad. During Lockwood’s reign, Buffalo drew worldwide attention when police in riot gear pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground, knocking him unconscious and drawing blood.
A mentally ill man swinging a bat was shot by a police officer rather than hit with a Taser because the department, after years of internal debate, had not put put Tasers into widespread use. (The man survived.) The department continued to field complaints about policing that discriminates against people of color.
A City Hall spokesman did not immediately respond Saturday to questions about replacing Lockwood, who was paid about $150,000 last year.