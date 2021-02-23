Byron Brown to seek unprecedented fifth term as Buffalo mayor

"No one has spoken to me, and I have not been informed of any staff members that have been spoken to by anyone," he said of possible contact with law enforcement.

"I don't think voters should be concerned about it," he said. "I certainly don't believe it will be an issue in the campaign."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When asked if he could "guarantee" voters that he will not be implicated in any aspect of the federal probe, he said: "There is nothing that I know of that I think the voters need to be worried about as it relates to me. I can assure the voters I have never done anything wrong in this capacity as mayor.

"That's kind of pretty much a guarantee," he added.

The mayor's launch of a fifth campaign arrives just as Erie County Democrats are poised to bestow their endorsement on Thursday evening. Though Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner last fall raised questions about backing Brown, he now says the party is on board.

"At that time we wanted the mayor to know this was not necessarily a slam dunk," Zellner said Monday. "Since then, we've both been committed to working together and to getting him elected."