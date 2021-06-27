Byron Brown rejects Paladino overtures on potential write-in effort

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown hasn't said whether he's decided to mount a write-in campaign to try and retain the office he has held since 2006.

But Brown sounded definitive Sunday when he rejected support from controversial developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl P. Paladino.

Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown Following a push by Buffalo's business community to urge Mayor Byron W. Brown to wage a write-in campaign for November's general election, supporters of India B. Walton say they can play that game, too.

Even if he goes the write-in route, the mayor said would not accept help from Paladino.

In a three-sentence emailed statement released to the media, Brown said he is “grateful for and humbled by the widespread support and encouragement” from Buffalo residents over the past several days.

“However, I want to be very clear that I did not seek – nor will I accept – support in any form, should I decide to pursue a write-in campaign, from Carl Paladino,” Brown said. “Throughout my career, I have received support from every community in our city, and I am thankful for the trust and confidence, which has underscored my commitment to an equitable, diverse, inclusive and prosperous Buffalo.”

Paladino calling on business leaders to urge Byron Brown write-in campaign Paladino said the effort stems from concern within the business community that Walton's socialist philosophies will deter further investment in the city's recent revitalization.

Paladino has urged the Buffalo business community to push Brown to run as a write-in candidate since his stunning loss in the Democratic primary to India B. Walton, a nurse and local activist who has not previously held elective office.