Byron Brown on fluoride: 'We should have put the information out to the community'

Mayor Byron W. Brown on Friday took responsibility for the city's failure to add fluoride to its water system for the last 7 1/2 years.

"The buck ultimately stops with me," Brown told reporters in his City Hall office. "Like others, I was not immediately notified, but I should have been, and we should have put the information out to the community. No excuse for it."

Are your kids getting more cavities? Buffalo's water system may be the reason why Buffalo's water system now contains far lower measurements of fluoride, which boosts dental health and guards against tooth decay, than what public health experts recommend. That puts Buffalo in the minority both nationally and in New York State.

Brown's first public comments on the matter came as another member of the Common Council criticized his administration's handling of the issue. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said the fluoride disclosure – first reported earlier this month in The Buffalo News – has caused "alarm" among members of the council.

"For the Common Council, we’ve been trying to have more transparency," Wyatt said. "However, it doesn’t seem that the administration follows suit with that."

Brown said the decision to stop adding fluoride to Buffalo's water – made by the chair of the Buffalo Water Board, who is appointed by the mayor – in 2015 "was not immediately brought to my attention."

Lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water prompts backlash from elected officials, dentists Rivera on Tuesday sent a letter to Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole A. McFoy inviting him to speak at a meeting of the Council's Community Development Committee on Jan. 31.

The water board mailed the city's annual water quality report containing the fluoride stoppage news to residents until 2018 – Water Board Chairman Oluwole A. McFoy has said – when it began sending a mailer directing residents to read the water quality report online on its website.

The fluoridation change was not listed prominently in that online report, and Brown acknowledged that – as stated by Wyatt and Council Member David A. Rivera – the disclosure in fine print was not enough to grab residents' attention.

"I guess in every statement that goes out to water customers, there was a notation of the change," Brown said. "As we understand, a lot of people don’t read those documents, so it probably would have been the best approach to release that to the community."

The lack of fluoridation took lawmakers and dentists across the state by surprise.

A Buffalo School Board member said he was "dumbfounded and troubled" after reading the article. Rivera has summoned McFoy to speak before the council's Community Development Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The New York State Dental Association said on Jan. 19 that the group was "disappointed to learn that the Buffalo Water Board discontinued the addition of fluoride to the city water supply in June 2015 and has not been able to replace the self-described 'archaic' process in over eight years."

Since 2015, the CDC has recommended an optimal fluoride concentration of 0.7 parts per million in community water systems. Buffalo’s fluoride concentration in its 2021 water quality report was 0.13 parts per million, more than five times lower than the recommended level. The report lists natural deposits and discharge from fertilizer and aluminum factories as possible sources of fluoride in the water.

Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water system in June 2015, according to the Buffalo Water Board's annual water quality report for that year. Fluoridation was expected to be restored sometime after March 2016, the report stated. The next year, that estimate was pushed back to December 2017, before being extended to 2018 and 2019.

Starting in 2019, Buffalo Water stopped giving a time estimate in its annual reports. Instead, it stated that its water has not contained added fluoride since 2015 and "we do not expect fluoride addition to be restored until completion of various capital projects."

McFoy previously told The Buffalo News that the city was in the process of upgrading an outdated fluoride system when the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., caused the water board to pause in 2016 and study whether the new type of fluoride system would have a corrosive effect on Buffalo's many lead pipes. He said studies done in conjunction with the University at Buffalo showed the system is safe and the city will begin adding fluoride to its water again sometime this year.

While the mayor acknowledged an insufficient notification process, he said the water board made the right decision by testing the new fluoridation process before rolling it out publicly. Buffalo's water system is managed by the same private company, Veolia, that was involved in the Flint water crisis. Families in Flint are suing Veolia, which has denied any wrongdoing.

"The water board did what it did to protect the quality of Buffalo water in the changeover in the system," Brown said. "Obviously, with our water, there is nothing harmful in our water. Buffalo water quality is some of the best, fortunately, in the nation. "

Brown said upgrades to the water system should enable fluoridation of the water "by the end of the year."

Community water fluoridation began in 1945 and "is a major factor responsible for the decline in occurrence and severity of tooth decay during the second half of the 20th century," according to a 2015 report from the U.S. Public Health Service.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists community water fluoridation as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century, along with vaccines and the recognition of tobacco as a health hazard.

Of New York State’s 10 most populous cities, only Buffalo and Albany do not add fluoride to their water systems. In Erie County, the villages of Akron and Alden and the towns of North Collins and Holland are among the few municipal water providers that don't add fluoride.