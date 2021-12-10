Byron Brown looks to 'accelerate development' in all neighborhoods

Coming off an election campaign during which he was criticized for not paying more attention to neighborhoods, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday said he would press for more development, small business growth and infrastructure improvements across the city.

“Some have talked about the tremendous development that has happened in the city being uneven," Brown told block club leaders in a virtual appearance sponsored by the city's Division of Citizen Services and the Board of Block Clubs of Buffalo and Erie County. "Well, we want to accelerate development. We want to make sure that it’s happening all over the city – not just downtown, not just the medical campus, not just the waterfront – but on the East Side, the West Side, the north side, the south side and into the neighborhoods.”

Aid from Washington will go a long way in paying for it.

The city will receive some $331 million in American Rescue Plan aid and expects an infusion from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed.