Byron Brown looks to 'accelerate development' in all neighborhoods

Coming off an election campaign during which he was criticized for not paying more attention to neighborhoods, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday said he would press for more development, small business growth and infrastructure improvements across the city.
“Some have talked about the tremendous development that has happened in the city being uneven," Brown told block club leaders in a virtual appearance sponsored by the city's Division of Citizen Services and the Board of Block Clubs of Buffalo and Erie County. "Well, we want to accelerate development. We want to make sure that it’s happening all over the city – not just downtown, not just the medical campus, not just the waterfront – but on the East Side, the West Side, the north side, the south side and into the neighborhoods.”
Aid from Washington will go a long way in paying for it.
The city will receive some $331 million in American Rescue Plan aid and expects an infusion from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed.
“We will be spending close to $2 billion … in the City of Buffalo over the next couple of years, and we’ve got to make sure that money is spent wisely, that money is spent strategically, and we have to make sure that that money has an impact on every single neighborhood in the city," Brown said.
He said he wants the federal aid "to transform the lives of all of our residents living in every neighborhood of our city.”
Among the issues Brown discussed:
• Affordable housing: He repeated his goal of wanting 40% of the city's housing stock to be affordable for low-income and middle-class residents, up from the current level of 25%, throughout the city – not just in low-income neighborhoods.
He cited a $76 million project on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo, a seven-story building with 201 affordable apartments.
“We don’t want affordable housing in neighborhoods that are just low-income,” he said.
Also, the city will partner with Habitat for Humanity for more home ownership, he added.
• Economic development: Brown said the city will focus on creating more businesses and services at the neighborhood level, especially small businesses to create jobs and bring important services.
• Poverty: Buffalo ranks as the third-poorest big city in the nation, with a poverty rate of 30.1% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And he said he wants to see people lifted out of poverty, but he called poverty not just the problem of Buffalo city government. He called on help from all levels of government, non-profits, the private sector, block clubs and individuals.
Brown did not provide specific details about what the city would do during his unprecedented fifth term as he called on others for help.
“All too often now we have too many people that are waiting for the government to do it,” he said. “They’re waiting for Superman or Superwoman to do it. They’re waiting for Captain America to rush in and change their circumstances. They’re looking for Wonder Woman to come in and change their circumstances. So if we’re going to put a dent in poverty in the city, it’s got to be all hands on deck.”