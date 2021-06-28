Byron Brown launches write-in campaign for mayor as others eye the race

"People are fearful for the future of the city, people are fearful for the future of their families, people are fearful for the future of their children," he added.

The mayor started the next portion of his campaign with the promise of an "all star team" that will "knock on every door" in the city, raise enough money to compete and even engage in the debates he refused during the primary. And in a sign of the divisive campaign that may lie ahead, he was joined on the stage by three Council members – Christopher P. Scanlon of South, Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. of Masten and Joseph Golombek Jr. of North. Former Mayor Anthony M. Masiello also stood with Brown.

Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown Following a push by Buffalo's business community to urge Mayor Byron W. Brown to wage a write-in campaign for November's general election, supporters of India B. Walton say they can play that game, too.

Still, the mayor starts his effort with opposition from his own Democratic Party, as Erie County Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner again made it clear the organization will back Walton.

"Mayor Brown is well within his rights to pursue a write-in candidacy, and we are grateful for his many years of service to this community," Zellner said in a Monday statement. "But the Democratic Party listens to the will of Democratic voters, and today India Walton is our candidate for mayor of the city of Buffalo."

In her own statement, Walton hinted at the course she may navigate in coming weeks.

