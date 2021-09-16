Byron Brown, India Walton await appellate rulings that might clarify November ballot or make it murkier

Clarity could come soon to the ballot for Buffalo mayor.
But it's possible conflicting state and federal court orders could also flummox Erie County Board of Elections commissioners over whether to put incumbent Byron Brown's name on the general election ballot.
The deadline to put into the mail 162 overseas military ballots from Buffalo is Friday.
So time is running short for federal and state appellate courts to make final rulings on separate cases in which Democratic nominee India Walton has fought lower court rulings to put Brown's name on an independent line on the ballot. The rulings could come as soon as today or Friday.
The state appellate court has scheduled oral arguments for this morning.
"They know the pressure they are under, so I suspect they will have an order by the end of the day Thursday and then we will all know exactly where we stand," said Jeremy Toth, first assistant Erie County attorney, during a recent telephonic status conference with U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
A federal appellate court has issued a stay to a federal judge's ruling pending a review by a three-judge panel, which is scheduled to convene Friday.
“We’re happy about the stay, and we hope to know the results this week, and we hope that the courts will uphold the decision of the voters and the duly elected state legislators who set the political calendar,” said Jesse Myerson, spokesman for Walton’s campaign.
The candidates' lawyers and elections officials are wary of conflicting appellate rulings.
What happens if the state appellate court in Rochester overturns State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek's ruling to put Brown's name on the ballot but the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirms a ruling from Sinatra to put his name there?
"I'm going to hold out hope that that doesn't happen," Toth said during the status conference.
"Well, it could," Sinatra replied.
"I hope that this will all be settled," said Toth, who represents the county Board of Elections. "My clients want to comply with all orders, and hopefully the orders won't contradict each other."
"It could happen that way," Sinatra told him. "It might not. I can't predict what anybody is going to do in Rochester or New York, right? So they might conflict, they might be easily compatible," he said during last Friday's call.
Sinatra told the lawyers for Brown, Walton and the Board of Elections "to start thinking about what happens ... if there is a problem there and a conflict there."
Lawyers for the board and the candidates have also filed their legal papers with the federal appeals court.
Here's how the cases landed in the appeals courts:
Sinatra on Sept. 3 ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Brown's name on an independent ballot line for Buffalo mayor in the November general election. The ruling came in a case brought by five Brown supporters, who sought a temporary restraining order from the federal judge to prohibit Erie County election officials from enforcing an early petition filing deadline and to require them to place Brown's name on the ballot. The judge converted the temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction.
Hours later on the same day, in a separate State Supreme Court case, Wojtaszek also ruled in favor of Brown, who disputed the petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the State Legislature. State lawmakers required independent nominating petitions for political office to be filed no later than 23 weeks before a general election. The state changed the date because the primary election was switched from September to June. Previously, the deadline had been no later than 11 weeks before the election. But Wojtaszek ruled the deadline unconstitutional, calling it "excessively early."
Walton and the Erie County Board of Elections appealed Sinatra's ruling to the 2nd Circuit.
And Walton appealed Wojtaszek's ruling to the Fourth Department of the state appellate court in Rochester. Last week, Judge Nancy Smith of the Fourth Department issued a stay of Wojtaszek’s order that Brown’s name be included on the ballot on the independent Buffalo Party line.
The Board of Election had planned to certify the ballot for Buffalo mayor by now but has held off doing so until hearing from the appellate courts.
That delay hasn't posed a problem so far, but the deadline for mailing military ballots is Friday, and that deadline adds pressure to reach a decision on whether Brown's name gets on the ballot.
"I'm of the view that my order can sit right alongside the Fourth Department's, at least until we get up close to the military ballots going out the door," Sinatra said during the conference.
Bryan Sells, an Atlanta voting rights attorney representing the Brown supporters, told Sinatra that the election commissioners seem to be "under the impression that a state court can effectively override your order" based on the board not certifying the ballot last week with Brown's name on it. The election commissioners did that before the federal appellate court on Thursday put a stay on Sinatra's ruling.
"I think we need to get clarity on that," Sells told Sinatra during the status conference.
"Based on what the 2nd Circuit does ... you may have conflict between my order and the Fourth Department order," Sinatra told lawyers in the case last week. "Why don't you start working on what you're going to do when that happens, so you are ready to file something."