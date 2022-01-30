Byron Brown has key positions to fill in his cabinet

A month into his fifth term, Mayor Byron W. Brown has three key cabinet positions to fill.
After Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood retires next month, Brown will appoint the fourth police commissioner to serve under him since 2006.
The Permits and Inspection Services Department will need a new leader after James Comerford retires in a month or so, after tying up loose ends, particularly a court case over a demolition permit for the historic but wind-damaged Great Northern grain elevator that preservationists are challenging.
And Brown will have to seat a new top attorney for the city's Law Department, where a number of assistant attorneys have also recently left.
Lockwood announced his departure at a police function on Friday. He had presided over the department since January 2018.
Police
It will be important for the next police commissioner "to continue the reforms that we started," said Common Council Majority Leader David A. Rivera, who represents the Niagara District.
“It’s probably one of the most important positions in city government, especially at a time where we’re experiencing tensions throughout the country and in the city," said Rivera, a retired Buffalo police officer.
Someone from within the department to replace Lockwood "could probably hit the ground running,” he said.
"You could do a wider search, but I know that they have very qualified people working within the command staff," Rivera said. "They have deputy commissioners that are well prepared, people that have gone up through the ranks, that have taken civil service exams, that have institutional knowledge."
Picking from within "would do a great deal for the morale of the people that are there, that have worked their way up through the commands. They’re going to face some of the same challenges that the former commissioner or current commissioner has faced," he said.
“Things have improved," Rivera said of the Police Department, listing the duty-to-intervene law, tasers and body cameras as examples.
New schematic models created by a Buffalo preservation group show the Great Northern grain elevator that’s slated for demolition is structurally sound and in no danger of collapsing.
Permits & Inspections
Comerford had planned to retire as permits and inspections commissioner at the end of last month, but remains on the job for now.
He agreed to stay on about a month or so longer "to see some things through," said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. "Don’t know how much longer he’s got, but he’s still here for a little bit."
A notable loose end is the historic Great Northern grain elevator court case.
Comerford signed an emergency demolition order for the grain elevator, which was damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm that ripped a large hole in the north wall.
Archer Daniels Midland, the owner, which had sought permission to demolish the structure on three previous occasions, wants to tear it down. But preservationists are fighting the demolition in an ongoing court case.
With the emergence of City Hall’s get-tough policy on owners not maintaining their buildings, including historic structures, Brown should pick someone to occupy the position who can redefine the department, said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. The organization filed a lawsuit to stop the grain elevatior's demolition.
Support Local Journalism
The person Brown picks should have a professional degree of some type, either as a licensed architect or a licensed engineer. That way, the person has to maintain his or her education to stay on top of research, materials and techniques, Tielman said.
“In a lot of professions, there’s a continuous education mandate," he said. "It’s not only what your qualifications are at the moment of hiring or the moment you get your license or the moment you get your degree. In order to maintain that license, you have to get continually educated on the latest techniques, methods, things like that. So one would expect that of any city official who’s running a department that deals with all kinds of things beyond plumbing and electric and things like that."
Senior Deputy Corporation Counsel Cavette Chambers will be acting corporation counsel.
Corporation counsel
Brown has to replace Timothy Ball, who left his post as corporation counsel earlier this month to take a job at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
Ball was appointed by Brown and confirmed by the Common Council in 2012, and unanimously reconfirmed at least twice.
Senior Deputy Corporation Counsel Cavette Chambers is acting corporation counsel.
Several assistant corporation counsels have left since last fall for other jobs, some of whom handled high-profile cases. Their departures have left the department spread thin.
During a federal court hearing last month, U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss expressed concern about whether an assistant corporation counsel was getting enough help from others in the department to defend the city against a lawsuit asserting discriminatory policing in Buffalo. Assistant Corporation Counsel Robert E. Quinn told the judge that a colleague who was supposed to help him on the case left for a new job and hasn't been replaced.
But Quinn also described office teamwork. When he produced "hundreds of thousands of documents" at one point in the case, "our entire office was working on that production," he told the judge.
Lawyers for the other side asked the judge to sanction Quinn and asked for attorneys fees from the city for their work on court orders that the city did not comply with by agreed-upon deadlines. But sanctioning him, Quinn told the judge, isn't going to "make more attorneys appear out of nowhere."
"This is a big case for a one-person operation," Reiss said.
Other important cases are pending, too.
Rashied McDuffie, the lead prosecutor for Housing Court before he left earlier this month, represented the city in a case against the owner of deteriorating Cobblestone District buildings.
Jessica Lazarin, who left last month, was an assistant corporation counsel and director of the city’s Office of New Americans. The office was created in 2015 to serve the city’s growing refugee and immigrant communities and work with Buffalo’s four resettlement agencies, which have been pressed by the federal government to receive more Afghan evacuees.
Brown has said he expects to announce a new director in the coming weeks.
Who’s staying?
Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff Elizabeth “Betsey” Ball said it is "a definitive yes" that she will stay in her role at City Hall.
Ball joined the Brown administration in 2015 and was campaign manager for Brown's re-election bid last year.
But Kevin Helfer, Brown's parking commissioner, has not said publicly one way or the other whether he intends to stay at City Hall.
As for the City Hall futures of other cabinet positions, "any staffing announcements will happen at the appropriate time," DeGeorge said.