Byron Brown has key positions to fill in his cabinet

"You could do a wider search, but I know that they have very qualified people working within the command staff," Rivera said. "They have deputy commissioners that are well prepared, people that have gone up through the ranks, that have taken civil service exams, that have institutional knowledge."

Picking from within "would do a great deal for the morale of the people that are there, that have worked their way up through the commands. They’re going to face some of the same challenges that the former commissioner or current commissioner has faced," he said.

“Things have improved," Rivera said of the Police Department, listing the duty-to-intervene law, tasers and body cameras as examples.

Permits & Inspections

Comerford had planned to retire as permits and inspections commissioner at the end of last month, but remains on the job for now.

He agreed to stay on about a month or so longer "to see some things through," said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. "Don’t know how much longer he’s got, but he’s still here for a little bit."

A notable loose end is the historic Great Northern grain elevator court case.