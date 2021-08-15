Byron Brown challenges filing deadline in bid to get name on November ballot

Jesse Myerson, Walton's communications director, described Brown's efforts as a distraction from campaign issues.

"For a man who doesn’t even have a platform on his website, Mr. Brown certainly seems to have plenty of time for antics designed to author confusion," Myerson said. "While he focuses on devising new distractions, the Democratic nominee will continue talking with everyday Buffalonians about the issues that matter to them, and gearing up to assume office and build a safe, healthy Buffalo."

Pursuit of an independent ballot line for Brown, at this juncture, is a viable option, Quintanar said. She added that, at the same time, the campaign continues its write-in effort for the mayor.

A write-in effort requires each voter to write the candidate’s name in a box on the paper ballot, rather than fill in a circle beside a candidate’s name that is already listed on the ballot.

Could Buffalo's mayoral race be a $10 million campaign? Both Byron Brown and India Walton are frantically preparing behind the scenes for the post-Labor Day blitz.

“We have so many people across the city in every district working on the 'write down Byron Brown' campaign and we are confident that one of these efforts will assure that the mayor wins on Nov. 2,” Quintanar said, adding that the campaign demonstrated broad support when “more than 1,000 supporters” recently showed up at a rally at Brown’s new campaign headquarters on Washington Street.