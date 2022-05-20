 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Byron Brown calls for 123 seconds of silence on Saturday

  • Updated
Biden visits Tops (copy)

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown visits the site of the Tops mass shooting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham
To honor the memory of the 10 people killed and three wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Byron W. Brown is inviting the public to observe 123 seconds of silence Saturday, the one-week anniversary of the attack.

He is asking people to pause from 2:28:57 p.m. until 2:31:00 p.m. – the time the shooting occurred.

Houses of worship are asked to ring their bells 13 times for the victims.

“Every corner of our community was impacted by this unspeakable tragedy, and I’m asking the City of Good Neighbors and the rest of the nation and beyond to join us in a moment of unity and remembrance for the lives lost last weekend in Buffalo,” Brown said in a statement Friday. “Wherever you are on Saturday, for 123 seconds, I am asking that people pause to remember our friends, family and neighbors who died and were wounded in this senseless shooting. This is a difficult time for Buffalo, but let’s rally around each other, lift each other up and continue to move forward as a strong, united, and loving community.”

