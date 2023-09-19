Unifor, the union representing autoworkers in Canada, extended its contract deadline with Ford Motor Co. by 24 hours, delaying the threat of a strike.

Unifor's contract with Ford expired at the end of Monday. Ford has an assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., that receives stamped metal parts from the automaker's factory on Route 5 in Hamburg.

Unifor said it received a "substantial offer" from Ford minutes before the Monday deadline, prompting the union to make the extension through the end of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers will announce on Friday more locals that will join the strike against the Detroit Three automakers if there isn't "serious progress" in contract negotiations by then, president Shawn Fain said.

"Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three," Fain said in a message posted on social media. "We're not waiting around, and we're not messing around."

The UAW last Friday launched a strike against three plants – one each of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – that put about 12,700 workers on the picket line. The rest of the UAW's members at the Detroit Three continue to work under expired contracts.

Fain said he would announce at noon Friday which additional UAW locals would join the walkout if the union is not satisfied with where contract talks stand.

General Motors has two plants in the Buffalo Niagara region, and Ford has its stamping plant in Hamburg.