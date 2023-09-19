43North has revealed the 15 semifinalists that will contend for five investments of $1 million each in next month's business plan competition.

The semifinalists – none of which is from Western New York – will make pitches to judges Oct. 11 at Seneca One's auditorium. Eight of them will advance to finals night Oct. 12 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, where they will pitch to a different set of judges. Only five will win prize money.

The prize winners are required to base their operations in Buffalo for at least one year, and 43North receives a 5% equity stake in their businesses. 43North hopes to persuade the startups to remain in Buffalo beyond the one-year minimum, creating jobs and making investments in the region.

"We look forward to welcoming these founders to our city, and ultimately, selecting the top five startups who will make up our year 9 cohort, and seize the opportunity to build in Buffalo," said Colleen E. Heidinger, 43North's president.

In addition to the $1 million prizes, there will be a $25,000 People's Choice award, funded by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and voted on by the live audience at finals night.

The 15 semifinalists are:

4T2 Sensors. Birmingham, United Kingdom. Advanced sensor technology for industrial applications.

Blip Energy. Chicago. Energy storage for homes.

EarlyBird. New York City. An investing platform that enables parents, family and friends to collectively invest in a child's future.

Encounter AI. Menlo Park, Calif. A voice artificial intelligence system that handles orders at drive-thrus, kiosks and over the phone.

Guidesly. Topsfield, Mass. A platform serving the outdoor recreational guide marketplace.

KAV. Redwood City, Calif. Custom helmets designed to save lives and reduce brain injuries.

Kredit Academy. Miami. A financial literacy platform.

Moxie Scrubs. Somerville, Mass. A lifestyle brand for nurses.

Peat. Brooklyn. A network of circular mushroom farms that grow fungi to decompose food waste and convert byproducts into value-added products.

Preemadonna. Carlsbad, Calif. Personalized nail and body art via at home connected devices.

REES. Winnipeg, Manitoba. An online platform for reporting harassment and discrimination.

Stepwise. Cambridge, Mass. Home electrification, specifically for EV charger and heat pump installations.

StoreCash. San Jose, Calif. A mobile payment solution using QR codes.

Transship. Chicago. An automated freight forwarding platform for international shipments of full container loads of perishable and nonperishable goods.

Zette. San Francisco. Software that unlocks paywalled articles across the internet, bringing access to the world’s top journalism with one account.

New York State earlier this year renewed the funding of 43North's annual contest and a chunk of its operating costs.

“43North's startup competition attracts the best and brightest entrepreneurs, and has positioned Buffalo and Western New York as a prime location where innovative and creative startups can thrive,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

43North this year received 951 applications, up about 200 from the year before.