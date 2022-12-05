Business owner loses appeal, must pay $10,000 after texting racial slur

A businessman who referred to a customer with a coarse racial slur must pay a $10,000 penalty, an appeals court has ruled.

William I. Miller, who owns Blind Faith Window Coverings in the Town of Tonawanda, must pay a $3,000 fine to the state and $7,000 to Deirdre Chesson of Buffalo, the customer, after the State Division of Human Rights found he engaged in “an unlawful racial discriminatory practice relating to a public accommodation,” the decision said.

The State Supreme Court Appellate Division that hears cases from Western New York also ruled last month that the money must be paid with 9% interest dating to March 29, 2021, when Miller took the Division of Human Rights to court.

Tonawanda business owner fights $10,000 fine over racial epithet texted to customer One derogatory text message does not prove someone is a racist nor indicate how they really feel about African Americans, an attorney for the window treatment installer argues.

Miller, who is white, and his lawyer argued that Miller’s use of the racial slur did not indicate his true feelings toward Black people, and he had not denied Chesson his services – she stopped doing business with him. They proposed a lesser penalty, $1,500 in all.

In their decision, the appeals court judges unanimously agreed with the Human Rights Division, saying there was “substantial evidence” Miller's conduct amounted to discrimination, and that the state agency had acted properly.

Miller did not return a telephone message seeking comment, nor did his lawyer, Joseph J. Marusak. Chesson could not be reached for comment.

Court papers show the sequence of events. In January 2018, Miller went to Chesson’s home to give her a quote on blinds for a bay window. They had done business before, and Chesson had recommended Miller to relatives. Chesson considered Miller’s $204 offer fair but told him she wanted to first shop for matching valances at JCPenney. They parted ways, with Miller assuming she was not going to give him her business.

Chesson was driving to JC Penney less than an hour later when her cellphone announced an incoming text message. It had come from Miller’s phone and was not meant for her.

Texting someone to vent, Miller complained that Chesson would not be taking his offer. Referring to Chesson, the text said: “Another (racial epithet) lying to me.”

Chesson decided she could no longer do business with Miller and complained to the Division of Human Rights. Fueling her concern was the fact her 14-year-old daughter had been the first to see the text message. The girl picked up the phone because her mother had been driving and started crying, Chesson testified during an administrative hearing in February 2020.

“My daughter isn't used to this type of language,” Chesson testified. “But I was also hurt because Mr. Miller has come into my home, came into my family's home and provided services for me and my family, and for someone to think this way …

“I can't change how people think and feel,” she continued, “but if this is how you feel, you need not to be in business going into people homes doing what you’re doing.”

The Human Rights Division lawyer at the hearing, Neil L. Zions, contended that the text message had a chilling effect on Chesson’s willingness to do business with Miller and to have him in her home. This qualifies as a denial of service, Zions said.

An administrative law judge for the Human Rights Division, Martin Erazo Jr., agreed.

“Miller sent the text message to her, and in doing so, let her know how he felt about doing business with African Americans,” Erazo wrote in his decision. He said she was no longer obliged to do business with Miller, and the fact she chose to not do so did not absolve Miller of his responsibility.