Business caught in middle as Mychajliw blocks Health Dept. bid to collect Covid-19 fine

The Erie County Health Department recently issued a $300 fine to an Akron restaurant for failing to adhere to the state's mask-wearing requirements amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
But county Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is blocking the department's ability to collect or deposit that money.
"Do not send the payment to the Erie County Health Department," Mychajliw wrote in his letter to Candy Apple Cafe, the business that was fined. "Do not pay the COVID related fine. Do not send payment to any address other than: Office of Erie County Comptroller. 95 Franklin, 11th Floor, Buffalo NY, 14202."
This day of reckoning between the Comptroller's Office and the Poloncarz administration has been coming for weeks – ever since Mychajliw unilaterally changed the county's fine collection policy for the Health Department after the department issued a $15,000 fine in November to the Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park.
And now it has businesses caught in the middle of the political fight, not knowing which entity in county government to send the money to if fined by the Health Department.
The move comes on the heels of the Health Department slapping the Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park with a $15,000 fine last week for violating state-mandated gathering restrictions.
Cheryl Johannes, Candy Apple Cafe's owner, said she's unsure who she should pay the fine to.
"I haven't made that decision yet, to be very truthful," Johannes said. "I have the papers sitting here on my desk and I feel that if I pay to the Comptroller's Office I'm going to have the Health Department riding me. Times are tough enough as it is."
Mychajliw announced in December that only the Comptroller's Office would be allowed to collect fines issued by the Health Department. He also announced a new payment plan giving fined businesses between 20 years and 100 years to pay the fines.
He subsequently sent staffers to confiscate Health Department deposit slips and blocked the ability of the Health Department to physically or electronically deposit checks. He cited the county charter as granting him authority over "all accounting services to all County departments."
County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz accused Mychajliw of taking illegal action and attempting to create new policies as part of "illegitimate power-grabbing fantasies" when the comptroller's authority is limited to technical, administrative functions related to revenue collection.
He went on to say that the Health Department would continue to levy and collect fines.
A spokeswoman for the Health Department said there are 11 Covid-19-related fines outstanding, with one deposited in the last month.
"These fines cover a wide range of public health-related actions and activities, only some of which are related to the Covid-19 response, and are incurred when a business or organization violates public health codes and regulations," spokeswoman Kara Kane said.
Mychajliw said this week is the first indication he's received that the county is moving forward with that effort. Candy Apple Cafe was instructed to pay its fine to the Health Department, at a different address than county headquarters at the downtown Rath Building.
"They can’t do that," Mychajliw said. "I don’t care what Mark Poloncarz says. I enacted the policy. He has to follow it."
He again accused the county of actively punishing and fining small businesses and sent a letter to Health Commissioner Gale Burstein warning that if the Health Department makes any attempt to deposit a Covid-19-related fine, "the Office of the Erie County Comptroller will fully refund the fine so that our accounting policy is fully followed by your office."