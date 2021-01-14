Business caught in middle as Mychajliw blocks Health Dept. bid to collect Covid-19 fine

The Erie County Health Department recently issued a $300 fine to an Akron restaurant for failing to adhere to the state's mask-wearing requirements amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But county Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is blocking the department's ability to collect or deposit that money.

"Do not send the payment to the Erie County Health Department," Mychajliw wrote in his letter to Candy Apple Cafe, the business that was fined. "Do not pay the COVID related fine. Do not send payment to any address other than: Office of Erie County Comptroller. 95 Franklin, 11th Floor, Buffalo NY, 14202."

This day of reckoning between the Comptroller's Office and the Poloncarz administration has been coming for weeks – ever since Mychajliw unilaterally changed the county's fine collection policy for the Health Department after the department issued a $15,000 fine in November to the Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park.

And now it has businesses caught in the middle of the political fight, not knowing which entity in county government to send the money to if fined by the Health Department.

Mychajliw sets off fight by trying to block Health Department from collecting fines The move comes on the heels of the Health Department slapping the Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park with a $15,000 fine last week for violating state-mandated gathering restrictions.

Cheryl Johannes, Candy Apple Cafe's owner, said she's unsure who she should pay the fine to.