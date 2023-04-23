Poverty. Lead poisoning. Snow removal.

These are some areas where Buffalo City Hall is coming up short, according to a local political action group that will roll out that message in an ad campaign citywide.

Beginning Monday, “City Hall is Failing Us” will be posted on bus shelters across the city. The ads were created by Our City Action Buffalo. In addition to the slogan, each ad will be designed and strategically placed to connect with the people who are reading it in that specific area of the city.

The signage also will direct the reader to the organization's A Better Buffalo is Possible website for additional information.

“We’re telling you the issues and trying to give you some solutions and answers,” said Leighton Jones, Our City Action communications coordinator. “Every issue point that we talk about, we tell (individuals) how you can change that.”

In addition to the bus shelter signs, a "City Hall is Failing Us All" billboard was installed last week at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street.

The grassroots organization bills itself as a “broad coalition of Buffalo residents who have come together to disrupt the political status quo in our city through movement and people-centered politics and co-governance structures,” according to its website.

“We work to change systems and to shape policies to ensure racial, social and economic justice for all Buffalonians,” it reads.

The signs and the themes they address will remain posted for about a month and a half at the following locations:

Abbott Road and Potters Road: the city's broken firetrucks.

Grant Street and Bird Avenue: lead in drinking water.

Delaware Avenue and Hinman Avenue: Black neighborhoods without grocery stores.

Bailey and Hastings avenues: unaffordable rental housing.

Main Street and Masten Avenue: "Buffalert" listing problems with city services.

Niagara and Amherst streets: snowplowing problems.

Court and Pearl streets: half of Buffalo's kids living in Poverty.

Elmwood Avenue/Mohawk Street/Niagara Street: Buffalo ranking 127th best-run city out of 150.

Smith and Seneca streets: unaffordable rental housing.

Walden Avenue and Genesee Street: hazardous waste sites.

The primary aim of the campaign is to “keep these injustices at the forefront of the conversation as we head into another city budget season,” said Ariel Aberg-Riger, the artist who designed the various ads in the campaign. “Our budget is a moral document. It represents who and what our city values. Everything we chose to highlight – that our children are struggling with poverty, our residents are struggling to stay housed, our water is laden with lead, our firetrucks are falling apart – it is unconscionable that Buffalonians are struggling in this way. And we believe that those struggling the most should be centered in conversations about who and what we are focusing our resources on.”

Our City Action Buffalo was founded in 2020 as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization devoted exclusively to promoting social welfare. Such groups may engage in some partisan activity, but that cannot be the organization’s primary purpose.

OCAB receives grassroots funding and grants to finance its work, including the "A Better Buffalo is Possible" ad campaign, leaders say. The particular grant for the bus shelter project was earmarked “unrestricted funds” by the donor, said leaders of the group who would not disclose the donor.

“Unfortunately, the powers that be have made it clear what they do to folks who challenge them, and I don't feel that it's in our best interest or the funder's best interest to disclose that information,” said member Harper Bishop.

Beyond the bus shelter ad campaign, OCAB teamed with nine voters last October and a block club coalition to sue the Common Council over its reapportionment plan. The aim was to nullify the 2022 redistricting map, saying officials did not take into account neighborhoods, promote racial fairness or follow the basic redistricting requirements set by state law and the city charter. State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker sided with the Council last December, saying the legal challenge did not demonstrate that the new boundaries fall short of legal requirements. In January, the group said it would appeal the decision to the Appellate Division in Rochester.

OCAB, which endorses local candidates, touts an infrastructure that was built to be able to run School Board and Common Council candidates and “support a movement of progressive, forward-thinking candidates who will work with and for the people of Buffalo and represent their interests.”

It has endorsed Jennifer Mecozzi in her re-election to the Buffalo School Board last year and Kathryn Franco, who ran unsuccessfully for the University District seat on the Common Council in 2019 and who is running again this year for the same seat.

Group leaders also organized volunteers and turned out voters to propel India Walton to a surprising mayoral primary win over incumbent Byron Brown in 2021, though Walton ultimately fell short in the general election. Walton is currently running for the Masten District seat on the Common Council.

But the ad campaign, its latest action, isn’t a partisan issue, leaders say. It’s about basic functions of local government.

“Yes, we need to focus on the positive, but people also need to know what the issues are in this city and how they can change it and so this is a real way for them to do so,” Jones said.

The bus shelter ad campaign replaces the group’s annual State of Our City event. The ad campaign will reach more constituents, organizers say.

“We’re trying to reach a larger scale of people, to be more fully engaging with the whole city,” Jones said. “We want to educate people on what the actual state of the city is.”