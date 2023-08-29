Five years ago, the Sweet Home Central School had about 105 bus drivers.

Now, with less than two weeks left before the first day of school, it has 60.

That has been a worsening problem for the district, which employs its own bus drivers. Over the last two years, it has been unable to offer after-school busing for students participating in extracurricular activities. Busing to off-campus events after school was available for athletic contests only. The district has increased its spending on private busing contracts from just under $1 million to almost $3 million in order to transport private school students, as required by law.

“We are a district that is in poverty, and transportation is an issue. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Sweet Home Assistant Superintendent Don Feldmann said, noting that 55% of district students get free and reduced lunch. “I do believe that our lack of drivers has not only inhibited us from offering after-school programming, but kids that might not have transportation home have not been able to partake in things.”

Sweet Home is far from alone. School districts across the region – and country – are grappling with a shortage of school bus drivers as they prepare to welcome back students. A USA Today analysis from this year found that at least one major bus driver shortage in all 50 states, and districts around the country say they’ve been struggling to hire drivers since students returned to in-person school.

To solve bus driver shortage, BPS proposes altering school start times. Teachers want to know more. The district's aim is to adjust school start times, primarily for K-8 schools, to allow bus drivers enough time to complete two routes in the morning as opposed to the conventional one.

Sweet Home officials have had to get creative. Like several other Western New York school districts – including Buffalo Public Schools and the Niagara Falls City School District – Sweet Home has implemented staggered school start times so that bus drivers can make multiple runs throughout the day.

Some are raising wages for drivers, as well. Sweet Home, which employs its drivers, renegotiated a union contract to raise drivers’ starting rate to $22.50 per hour, on top of annual 6% raises and retention bonuses.

“We’re hopeful, with these staggered start and stop times, that we’re able to utilize our drivers more efficiently to be able to offer those opportunities to kids,” Feldmann said.

District officials in Western New York say the driver shortage isn’t the result of a lack of recruitment efforts, with many commending the efforts of private busing companies to attract candidates. They instead blame a competitive job market and hurdles in the licensing process.

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said many professional drivers are choosing to transport packages over kids and taking delivery jobs with companies like Amazon. Delivery drivers don’t have to tolerate poorly behaved kids, aren’t exposed to Covid-19 and the flu, have more regular schedules, and might even make more money, he said.

“This used to be a really good second job for people after they retired, and we don’t see that happening anymore,” Laurrie said. “If you’re a school bus driver, you might start at 7:30 in the morning, finish at 9:30, come back at 2 o’clock and work until 4:30. What do you do in the middle of the day? It’s kind of disruptive. There’s so many jobs out there that people don’t want that broken-up schedule.”

As a result, Niagara Falls had 45 of the 80 bus drivers they needed to transport the approximately 5,000 students who depend on busing. Like Buffalo, Niagara Falls renegotiated its teacher contract to stagger start times at its schools.

And despite recruiters’ efforts, many candidates who apply never make it behind the wheel of a school bus.

For example, Buffalo Public Schools have “more than enough” applicants, says Samuel Radford III, a BPS parent and member of the district’s Operation Sunrise Committee, which was charged with finding transportation solutions. But many of those applicants are unable to pass the four-part written test required to obtain a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, preventing them from becoming a bus driver.

The issues persisted even after the Erie County Clerk’s Office expanded DMV hours for CDL test-takers.

“The issue was not recruiting,” Radford said. “The issue was that we’re graduating children who are not college- and career-ready, so consequently, they’re not equipped to be bus drivers.”

Even more applicants are weeded out by pre-employment drug and alcohol testing, a federal requirement for CDL-licensed drivers. Tens of thousands of drivers nationwide were disqualified for a positive marijuana test, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. More than half of drivers who failed a pre-employment drug test failed because of marijuana use.

That’s had a measurable effect in Western New York, where marijuana is legal, despite still being a controlled substance on the federal level. For example, the Niagara Falls City School District recruited 25 already-licensed, local bus drivers from a list provided by New York State. Twenty-two of them failed the drug test.

It’s led Laurrie, NFCSD’s superintendent, to reconsider the necessity of the pre-employment marijuana test, although he adamantly supports “immediately” removing drivers who use marijuana and before a shift or while on the job.

With few solutions to bus driver crisis, BPS parents, students should 'prepare for delays' "I do wish they would hurry up and stop just talking about it and do something about it," said Anita Jones, mother of three Bennett Park Montessori students.

“The reason many people cannot drive is that they can’t pass the drug test for marijuana. I’m not saying that they should be high or smoking pot when they’re driving, but they can’t get past the initial drug test,” Laurrie said. “It’s a blocker, it’s a real blocker.”

Not of all the region’s districts are feeling the shortage equally. Hamburg Central School District Superintendent Michael Cornell says his district has “enough” drivers – at least for the first day of school. He attributes that to the district’s smaller size and the “amazing” efforts of Fisher Bus, the district’s private transportation provider.

But he maintains that the district isn’t a busing “poster child” that’s solved the problem, and says that they’re continuing to recruit drivers, especially as cold and flu season approaches.

“We’re just grinding like everybody else,” Cornell said. “When I say we have enough, yeah, we’re gonna have enough to do what we got to do, but the work continues to recruit great people to come and do the work here, like it continues everywhere else.”