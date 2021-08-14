Bus bound for Niagara Falls rolls over on Thruway; 57 injured

All 57 people on a tour bus bound for Niagara Falls were injured Saturday afternoon, some of them seriously, when the vehicle left the Thruway and overturned just west of the Weedsport exit in Central New York, state police reported.

According to the report, troopers responded to a call about the crash at 12:41 p.m. Cause of the accident has not yet been determined, state police said.

The injured, including the driver, were transported to hospitals in Auburn and Syracuse, according to media reports.

Photos posted on Twitter by state police showed the bus lying on its side on the grassy shoulder of the highway amid papers and clothing.

Juan Gil-Urrego told WSYR-TV in Syracuse that the bus had left Poughkeepsie about 6 a.m. on a tour organized by his mother, Ximena Urrego, who often arranges excursions through charter companies for people who otherwise couldn't afford them.

Gil-Urrego said his mother was hospitalized in Syracuse with back injuries and had shards of glass in her eye.

