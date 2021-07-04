Burlington Mayor Bernie Sanders: a socialist – and a surprise

Sanders was especially supportive of employee-owned businesses like Gardener's Supply, which started with three employees and now has 300, said Cindy Turcot, the company's president and CEO.

"Bernie really understood that there could be a bridge between capitalism and socialism," said Turcot, an Elma native.

Seifer helped Sanders build that bridge.

"Bruce spent countless hours talking to business people about their needs and their wants and hopes, and then went out to try to deliver that," said Gary De Carolis, a former Burlington alderman. "So all of a sudden the progressives who were vilified as being anti-business were just the opposite: very pro-business in a way that didn't forget the little guy."

De Carolis, a Dunkirk native who spent his childhood summers with family in Buffalo, added: "I think the mayor in Buffalo has the same opportunity because that's a community, from what I remember, that is in a rebuilding phase."

The housing struggle

The revival Sanders helped launch in this city of 42,000 only exacerbated its housing shortage.