Burden for implementing test-to-stay program for schools gets lighter

Schools participating in the Covid-19 test-to-stay program appreciate having a way to keep students who were exposed to the virus in the classroom. But they haven't appreciated the financial, labor-intensive and bureaucratic burdens associated with administering the program.
Now, however, those burdens are getting a little lighter.
Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced Tuesday that Erie County will now work with schools throughout the county to implement a Covid-19-testing program to keep children who might have been exposed to Covid-19 from being sent home to quarantine.
The Erie County Legislature on Thursday approved a request by County Executive Mark Poloncarz to reimburse schools $10 for every rapid test they administer as part of the test-to-stay effort. While the tests themselves were provided to schools free of charge, the $10-per-test reimbursement can help offset personnel costs associated with running the program.
In addition Thursday, the county Health Department reiterated new guidance from the state that gives individual schools and school districts more discretion and flexibility regarding how much information and paperwork they must provide to the county on positive Covid-19 cases.
By limiting the extensive reporting requirements, which had previously had been necessary as part of the county Health Department's contact tracing protocols, some school officials expect to save hours of work each day, said Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg Central Schools and head of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association.
A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.
"I think we’re in a good place," he said.
The latest efforts are meant to further cement the test-to-stay program as a way to normalize the school experience for students and their families and keep Covid-19 from being a constant disruption to the learning experience, Cornell said. He added that all members of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association are either already implementing the test-to-stay program or have committed to implementing one soon.
"This is a sign of hope, we think," he said.
Buffalo Public Schools will take part in the test-to-stay program to keep healthy children in school, but it is not known when the program will start.
Buffalo Public Schools have not yet implemented the test-to-stay program, but the district is planning eventually do so, according to administrators. Will Keresztes, a district spokesman, said the district's medical team will meet early next week to continue its discussion of how to roll out the test-to-stay program in Buffalo.
Test-to-stay allows unvaccinated students who would normally be subject to quarantine following close contact with an infected person to remain in school as long as their daily rapid test results are negative.
Brian Bray, special assistant to Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, said the $10-per-test reimbursement to school districts for rapid testing taps into federal funds meant to support school Covid-19 response efforts. The cost should be less than $1 million, especially now that the latest Covid-19 surge appears to be on the decline, he said.
Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said the county department has been assisting school districts providing contact tracing services for students and staff, providing documentation and test kits, as well as giving schools access to the licensing required for schools to administer the program.
But the new change giving schools more flexibility over Health Department reporting requirements highlights divergent perspectives on contract tracing for school students and staff.
County officials have repeatedly stated that county contact tracers are making Covid-19 case investigations for children in pre-kindergarten through high school a priority in order to assist schools with their contact tracing and quarantine notification efforts.
But many school district officials said that most of the contact tracing needed is already done by school administrators and nurses, Cornell said. That has been a burden made heavier by the county Health Department requiring schools to complete separate spreadsheets for every positive case and every related close contact.
The spreadsheets required the name and adult contact information for every student testing positive, as well as demographic information for both that student and every close contact.
Under the new guidance, schools and school districts have more flexibility over how much reporting they provide to the county, depending on how much county contact tracing and quarantine notification assistance they need. Districts are still required to notify the county of every positive case involving students or staff.