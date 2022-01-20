Burden for implementing test-to-stay program for schools gets lighter

'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.

"I think we’re in a good place," he said.

The latest efforts are meant to further cement the test-to-stay program as a way to normalize the school experience for students and their families and keep Covid-19 from being a constant disruption to the learning experience, Cornell said. He added that all members of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association are either already implementing the test-to-stay program or have committed to implementing one soon.

"This is a sign of hope, we think," he said.

Buffalo Public Schools 'on board' with test-to-stay Buffalo Public Schools will take part in the test-to-stay program to keep healthy children in school, but it is not known when the program will start.

Buffalo Public Schools have not yet implemented the test-to-stay program, but the district is planning eventually do so, according to administrators. Will Keresztes, a district spokesman, said the district's medical team will meet early next week to continue its discussion of how to roll out the test-to-stay program in Buffalo.

Test-to-stay allows unvaccinated students who would normally be subject to quarantine following close contact with an infected person to remain in school as long as their daily rapid test results are negative.