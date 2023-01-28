Burchfield Penney's interim director tapped for permanent role

Scott Propeack, a three-time interim executive director of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, is finally having "interim" lifted from his title.

Propeack, named to the position Wednesday by the museum's board of directors, did not lack for qualifications. The 52-year-old director previously served as Burchfield Penney's deputy director, registrar, associate curator, chief curator and collections and exhibitions manager.

"I can now speak as the director, and that stability is important because there are a lot of things I want to do with the Burchfield, and investing in a direction when you have an interim status is next to impossible," Propeack said.

"Few people have the breadth and depth of knowledge as Scott does for this position," said Janet Wetter, who chairs Burchfield Penney's board of trustees. "He brings a wealth of experience, a passion for the arts and an understanding of our mission, as well as being so actively engaged with the art world, both locally and nationally."

Propeack, who grew up in Middletown in the Hudson Valley, came to Buffalo to attend the University at Buffalo, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration. He started working at the museum, located on the campus of SUNY Buffalo State, as a temporary registrar replacement in August 1997 and moved into the permanent position four months later, beginning his long climb through the organization.

Donald Metz, Burchfield Penney's associate director when Propeack began, was an important influence.

Metz believed exhibitions should be about the stories the Burchfield Penney wanted to tell, including how the art interacted with popular culture and what was going on in the world, rather than being limited to a narrow, scholarly approach, Propeack said.

Metz encouraged Propeack to start organizing exhibitions at the museum.

One of Propeack's first projects was "Signals from the Electronic Cloud," a survey show of electronic media artists he worked on with Metz and John Opera. Other exhibitions Propeack curated include "Jack Drummer: The Effects of Time," "Women's Work: Suffrage Movements 1848-1965 – Caitlin Cass" and "Art and Craft Media 2021."

Propeack became co-interim director with Metz and Caroline Morris-Hunt in 2010 after director Ted Pietrzak departed, two years after the museum relocated to a new 84,000-square-foot building. He became associate director and chief curator when Tony Bannon was hired as director in 2012, and co-interim director in 2017 upon Bannon's departure. That lasted until Dennis Kois was hired from Milwaukee to be the new director in 2019.

When Kois left after 22 months, Propeack, whose job description now included fundraising, was asked to adopt the "interim" tag a third time, this time worn by him alone.

Propeack sees a bright future ahead for the museum.

"The Burchfield Penney still has exciting ways to grow and to be active in the arts in our community," Propeack said.

The museum's budget is $3.6 million, with 26 full-time and six part-time employees. Last year saw 70,000 visitors, with 15,000 to 20,000 of them Buffalo school students.

Propeack said he is excited about launching new programs for Buffalo students, doing more to help build the careers of the next generation of museum professionals and establishing regional satellite locations.

"Museums have always been like, oh, here's that building in this place, and that's where you go instead of saying that we exist to serve a community, and we should also be going to them," he said.

"Our mission is to serve our community, and all the quirkiness about our region is reflected in our own cultural DNA," he said. "There are very few regional museums in the U.S., and there are also very few that have the deep dedication to a single artist like we do," Propeack said, referring to Charles E. Burchfield, a painter best known for watercolor landscapes that the museum was established to collect and exhibit when it opened in 1966.

Charles Burchfield's work is displayed in 25% of the museum's exhibitions, with the other 75% representing the history and the emerging artists of Western New York, Propeack said. There are files on over 2,500 artists in Burchfield's archives, and artworks by over 600 artists.

The Burchfield Penney also is the repository for over 1,100 photographs by the heralded Buffalo social documentary photographer Milton Rogovin.

Prepeack is looking forward to the May 25 reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which has been closed since Nov. 4, 2019. The $195 million expansion is expected to attract visitors from around the world to see the museum's renowned collection of modern and contemporary art.

"I think it's fantastic for us and it's fantastic for Western New York artists," Propeack said. "When people go to any other city and go to a museum, they are usually in clusters and everybody benefits."

While the Buffalo AKG will seek to drive visitors from around the country and internationally, the Burchfield Penney plans to use its marketing dollars to double down on its support for local organizations that Propeack said also strengthens the museum's work.

That was done in 2022 with the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration and with Play/Ground. Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology, Buffalo Literary Center and Squeaky Wheel are other organizations that Burchfield Penney looks forward to supporting, Propeack said.