Burchfield Penney museum shutting down for 19 days due to Covid
Co-curator Tiffany Gaines, left, and preparator Tom Holt hang "Dream Home Disaster," by artist Margaret Schrecongost at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. 

 Derek Gee / News file photo

The Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State is shutting down operations for a few weeks, effective Jan. 1, because of rising Covid-19 infection numbers.

Officials hope to reopen the art center Jan. 20.

"The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions," said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack. "The safety of staff and visitors must always come first."

