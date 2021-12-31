Burchfield Penney museum shutting down for 19 days due to Covid

The Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State is shutting down operations for a few weeks, effective Jan. 1, because of rising Covid-19 infection numbers.

"The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions," said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack. "The safety of staff and visitors must always come first."