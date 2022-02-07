 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burchfield Penney Art Center to reopen Thursday
The Burchfield Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College will reopen to visitors Thursday after temporarily closing as a result of rising Covid-19 cases, Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack announced Monday.

“As a museum, we recognize a primary role we play is providing access to the collections and exhibitions we hold as part of the public trust. Our greatest hope is that the declining numbers in Erie County signal this wave is behind us,” Propeack said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Charles E. Burchfield: Lifetimes of Themes special exhibition, which opened Dec. 10 and shut down with the temporary closing, has been extended to May 1.

Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Thursday and on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

