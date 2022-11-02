Burchfield artwork on display in West Seneca Community Center

Artwork from Charles E. Burchfield, his family members and others with a West Seneca connection will be on display in the West Seneca Community Center and Library until Nov. 23.

Works from more than a dozen artists are part of the exhibit in the Martha Burchfield Richter Atrium, including Sunflowers and Red Barn by Burchfield, and Gorge in Zoar Valley by his daughter, Catherine Burchfield Parker. Other family members represented include another daughter, Richter, and granddaughter Peggy Richter Haug.

The works, from the collection of Buffalo art collector Gerald Mead, celebrate the work of artists and art educators who have lived in West Seneca at some point in their careers.

Artists include painters Cynnie Gaasch, Helen Gundlach, Margaret Haug-Chlebowski, Margaret Hart, and Tom Kegler; photographers Kari Achatz, Jackie Albarella and Paul Canorro; printmakers Richard Kegler and J. J. Lankes, and illustrators Ron Colgrove and William Prestele.