Another local school district faces a lawsuit over allegations of bullying on its wrestling team, and this one deals with what happened to a 12-year-old seventh grader who made the varsity squad at Lancaster High School.

After the middle school student joined the team 2021, other wrestling team members "physically, sexually and emotionally assaulted" him, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Buffalo.

The lawsuit filed by the student's mother included few details about the alleged misconduct but said the then-12-year-old wrestler was "harassed, taunted, bullied, abused, picked on, insulted, ridiculed and tormented."

The Lancaster legal action came one day after a lawsuit was filed against the Starpoint Central School District in Niagara County. That lawsuit seeks to overturn the decision to remove two Starpoint Central High School wrestlers from their classes while the district investigates allegations against them by a teammate. The filing in that case included a district document that described the allegation more seriously than just horseplay or roughhousing.

The Starpoint wrestling controversy involves "serious allegations of sexual assault against another student," according to a letter from Starpoint Superintendent of Schools Sean Croft that was included in the court filing.

The 7th-grade wrestler

The Lancaster lawsuit names the Lancaster Central School District and the high school as defendants but not any students, coaches or school administrators.

"As a public school district, we are bound by various laws, regulations, and policies regarding students' privacy and therefore will not be discussing the matter publicly," said Kimberly Gromoll, director of public relations for the Lancaster Central School District.

The then-12-year-old student was attending Lancaster Middle School as a seventh grader when in October 2021 he joined the varsity wrestling squad made up of mostly of upper classmen and high school-aged students, according to the lawsuit.

The younger student participated in practices and meets at the Lancaster Senior High School, as well as at various other high schools and venues in and outside of Erie County.

The bullying and assaults happened on numerous occasions from December 2021 through the conclusion of the wrestling season in February 2022, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asserts district employees, coaches and teachers failed to intervene to put a stop to the "outrageous and offensive conduct" of his teammates despite the conduct happening in their presence.

The employees, coaches and teachers "were negligent, reckless and careless in the care, custody, supervision and control" of the student, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit described the Lancaster student as being injured externally, internally and permanently in the head, body, limbs and nervous system and suffered pain, discomfort, disfigurement and distress.

Because of the injuries, he required treatment from physicians, surgeons and nurses in hospitals and during therapy, according to the lawsuit.

Attorney Frederick G. Attea Jr., who represents the Lancaster family suing the district, said he could not discuss the lawsuit until he could speak with the parents and confirm what they want disclosed.

'Pineapple' in Starpoint

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The lawsuit against Starpoint was filed by an 18-year-old senior who was removed from classes over allegations against him and also the parents of the other removed student, who is younger than 18.

Croft sent Feb. 7 letters to the parents of both Starpoint students saying the high school seniors pose "an immediate threat to the physical health or safety of students arising from allegations of sexual harassment."

Croft's letter indicated neither student would be permitted to be in or on school district buildings or property or attend any extracurricular activities.

In a letter a week later to the parents of the younger student, Croft said the student could continue to attend his BOCES program and receive in-person tutoring from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on days to be scheduled in a conference room in the principal's office.

Croft called the "emergency removal" of the two students a safety measure – not a factual determination of the students' guilt or innocence stemming from the allegations.

The Starpoint wresting team did not finish it season.

Parents of Starpoint Central High School wrestlers lost their court bid last month to block the district’s decision to cancel the rest of the wrestling season after the allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Lawsuit alleges canceling of Starpoint wrestling season tied to 'dog pile' incidents, omission from tournament roster Parents of Starpoint wrestlers said the district’s canceling of the rest of wrestling season due to “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct” by team members stemmed from two incidents in January in which some wrestlers piled on top of a teammate during practices.

The parents said the allegations stemmed from incidents in January in which some wrestlers piled on top of a teammate during practices.

The parents maintained in court papers that the incidents involved a couple of wrestlers and were quickly addressed by coaches. They only became an issue again weeks later, the parents said, after the wrestler who had been piled upon was not selected by coaches to compete in the Section VI Class A tournament scheduled for Feb. 4 and 5.

The suit filed Tuesday seeking to reverse Starpoint's decision to remove the two seniors from classes told a similar story. The alleged harassment happened over three days and involved "piling on" incidents during which various members of the wrestling team would pile on other teammates as horseplay. When it happened on Jan. 23, a team coach was present, according to the lawsuit. When it happened before practice on Jan. 24, "it was merely the team roughhousing each other – horseplay among the wrestling team."

The third incident happened on Jan. 25, a Wednesday, at a school parent's property that included a facility with wrestling equipment and mats for the students to use. The owner of the property has two sons who are members of the team. The student who accused teammates of inappropriate conduct "became upset since he ended up at the bottom of the dog pile and texted his mother to pick him up," according to the court file. The student's teammates later apologized and he decided to remain with the team. For the next 13 days, the students attended school together without incident and were in the same English class. And the team competed in the state championships in Syracuse, staying together for two days in a hotel, eating out at restaurants. Afterward, 13 of the team's wrestlers with most points during the season qualified for another tournament, and the student who had been piled upon did not make the cut.

The team did not end up going to that tournament.

Then came the district's "notice of emergency removal" that kept two of the Starpoint wrestlers off school grounds because of their teammate's complaint.

Starpoint wrestling season canceled due to 'serious allegations of inappropriate conduct' The remainder of Starpoint's wrestling season has been canceled due to "serious allegations of inappropriate behavior by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team," schools Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in a statement Wednesday.

The notice of formal complaint of sexual harassment against the two students described the incidents more seriously than just a case of roughhousing.

The allegations against the two students now banned from classes state they "forcibly removed items of (the other student's) clothing ... and touched him in/on his buttocks and/or genitals while he was being restrained" on Jan. 23 and again the next day, both times in the high school gym, and a third time on Jan. 25 at the school parent's property.

The word "pineapple" was said immediately before one or more of the incidents, apparently a code word to initiate the activity, according to the notice.