Building collapses at Genesee and Oak streets

The properties had already been the subject of immense concern among preservationists by summer 2019 when the chimney caved in on another one - a three-story Italianate building at 435 Ellicott St. that dated to the 1860s. A part of the facade also crumbled, and city inspectors cited Adler for seven violations.

But the building suffered additional roof damage in late fall 2019, triggering an emergency demolition that rocked the city's preservation community and prompted anger against derelict landlords. It also prompted renewed efforts by the city to crack down on absentee and neglectful building owners.

That's when Legacy stepped in to buy Adler's portfolio in order to save them. But by the time the purchase closed in April 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing, construction was temporarily shut down, and work was delayed. No one has been in the building for a year.

"The questionable safety of the building made it difficult to get people in there to evaluate it," Riley said.

In fact, Riley said, Legacy's architect was talking about the building on the phone with its engineer - offsite - when the company received a call from some of its workers, who were doing maintenance on some of the other nearby buildings and "heard some of the beams starting to crack."