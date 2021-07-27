Builders defend tax law that gives condo owners a break; critics look to close 'unfair' loophole

The condos generally are on smaller lots, sometimes but not always in the form of townhouses with shared walls. Developers say they appeal to empty nesters, seniors and others who don't want the full burden of home ownership and prefer someone else handle the upkeep, even if they have to pay hundreds of dollars a month in association fees.

Without the condo status, and the tax savings that come from it, those residents might leave the area, said Marrano, whose condo developments include the upscale Greythorne community near Williamsville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"If you can provide this kind of housing to them, they'll stay in your community, which I think is good for everybody," he said.

The Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors recorded 8,000 condo sales between 2010 and 2020 in the eight counties of Western New York.

"We definitely promote it as Realtors when we sell these properties," Dan Locche, director of government affairs for the organization, said about the tax break. However, he said of condo buyers, "Ultimately you are paying for these services one way or another."

There are about 135 condominium communities in Erie County, said Erik Finbar, West Seneca's assessor and president of the Erie County Assessors Association.