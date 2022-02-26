Buffalo's worried Ukrainian community rallies to support home country

Alexandra Savka worries about her brother's safety since he joined the Ukrainian Army earlier this week to resist Russia's military onslaught.

Ukrainians in Buffalo fear Russian invasion of their ancestral home "It's the largest buildup in Europe since World War II, and if there's a war there will be a massive loss of life," said Bohdan Cherniawski, a Canadian of Ukrainian descent living in Clarence.

"I don't know where he is now," said Savka, a Buffalo resident born in Ukraine. "He is 55 and left his kids and grandkids and is somewhere in the army. I am worrying he is in Kyiv, where there were bombings all night."

Savka is able to talk to her mother, but the conversations are grim.

"She's worried and saying goodbye," Savka said.

Savka said she hasn't been able to sleep the last three days and stays up all hours of the night to catch up on international news. Ukrainian clocks are set seven hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

Conversations with other relatives are now fewer and further between, as they head to underground shelters or to Poland, which has accepted Ukrainian refugees with open arms, Savka said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who was at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Saturday, said the city of Buffalo is preparing to accept Ukrainian refugees if needed.

"We all have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with Ukraine," Brown said.