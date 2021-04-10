 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo's winter by the numbers (it wasn't that bad)
0 comments
top story

Buffalo's winter by the numbers (it wasn't that bad)

Support this work for $1 a month
Riding on the Trail (copy)

Stevens Dallas of Tonawanda rides his bike in the bright sunlight at the Tonawanda Rails to Trails, Saturday, March 13, 2021. This year's March made it into the top 10 for warmest on record.

 James P. McCoy

Crocuses and daffodils are blooming, buds are forming on trees and you can almost taste summer, particularly after the past few days.

Now that we've gotten some 80-degree weather recently, here's a look back at the winter of 2020-21, which ended calendar-wise March 20. Weather-wise, it's still possible for some colder temperatures – and even a little more snow.

But during the midst of winter, the temperature never dipped below zero in Buffalo. The lowest temperature was 6 degrees on Feb. 17, and that came in the middle of a 16-day stretch of temperatures that stayed below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were mixed in February, with a high of 40 on Feb. 5. The next day the high was 27. The average temperature in February was 24.7 degrees, 1.6 degrees below normal. 

"We had highs that did not get out of the 20s until Feb. 19, and even then it only got up to 30, so still below normal," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

There were 16 consecutive days in January where the temperature stayed below 32 degrees as well, according to the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Still, temperatures in January, as well as November, December and March, were warmer than normal. The average temperature last month was 40.3 degrees, the ninth warmest on record. There were 10 days of temperatures reaching 60 degrees or greater, which ties for the March with the third greatest number of days at 60 degrees and higher.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

While it may have seemed like a long winter at times, we had less snow than the average, with 72.2 inches measured at the National Weather Service Buffalo office in Cheektowaga. But much of the snow that did fall stayed around for weeks.  

"Our normal amount by this time is 93 inches," Pandolfo said.

March was particularly low on snow, with less than an inch falling, compared to the normal March of 12.9 inches. 

But don't get too excited about the warm weather. 

"It's too early to say whether we're out of the woods," Pandolfo said.

Usually when we hit mid-April, we’ve seen the last of the snow, although 7.9 inches fell on May 7, 1989.

The latest it snowed ever was last year, when 0.3 inches fell May 9. 

But take heart. Temperatures rebounded, and it was 93 last May 26.

The #BNDrone takes you over the massive ice formations at Hamburg Town Park, which were caused by the powerful forces of wind and waves from Lake Erie.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Desiring change to the Kensington Expressway

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News