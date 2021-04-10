Buffalo's winter by the numbers (it wasn't that bad)

Crocuses and daffodils are blooming, buds are forming on trees and you can almost taste summer, particularly after the past few days.

Now that we've gotten some 80-degree weather recently, here's a look back at the winter of 2020-21, which ended calendar-wise March 20. Weather-wise, it's still possible for some colder temperatures – and even a little more snow.

But during the midst of winter, the temperature never dipped below zero in Buffalo. The lowest temperature was 6 degrees on Feb. 17, and that came in the middle of a 16-day stretch of temperatures that stayed below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were mixed in February, with a high of 40 on Feb. 5. The next day the high was 27. The average temperature in February was 24.7 degrees, 1.6 degrees below normal.

+49 Out and About in Western New York: February Every day the photography staff at The Buffalo News is out taking photographs of Western New York's residents and visitors. These images regul…

"We had highs that did not get out of the 20s until Feb. 19, and even then it only got up to 30, so still below normal," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

There were 16 consecutive days in January where the temperature stayed below 32 degrees as well, according to the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.