Buffalo's winter by the numbers (it wasn't that bad)

Crocuses and daffodils are blooming, buds are forming on trees and you can almost taste summer, particularly after the past few days.
Now that we've gotten some 80-degree weather recently, here's a look back at the winter of 2020-21, which ended calendar-wise March 20. Weather-wise, it's still possible for some colder temperatures – and even a little more snow.
But during the midst of winter, the temperature never dipped below zero in Buffalo. The lowest temperature was 6 degrees on Feb. 17, and that came in the middle of a 16-day stretch of temperatures that stayed below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures were mixed in February, with a high of 40 on Feb. 5. The next day the high was 27. The average temperature in February was 24.7 degrees, 1.6 degrees below normal.
"We had highs that did not get out of the 20s until Feb. 19, and even then it only got up to 30, so still below normal," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.
There were 16 consecutive days in January where the temperature stayed below 32 degrees as well, according to the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Still, temperatures in January, as well as November, December and March, were warmer than normal. The average temperature last month was 40.3 degrees, the ninth warmest on record. There were 10 days of temperatures reaching 60 degrees or greater, which ties for the March with the third greatest number of days at 60 degrees and higher.
While it may have seemed like a long winter at times, we had less snow than the average, with 72.2 inches measured at the National Weather Service Buffalo office in Cheektowaga. But much of the snow that did fall stayed around for weeks.
"Our normal amount by this time is 93 inches," Pandolfo said.
March was particularly low on snow, with less than an inch falling, compared to the normal March of 12.9 inches.
But don't get too excited about the warm weather.
"It's too early to say whether we're out of the woods," Pandolfo said.
Usually when we hit mid-April, we’ve seen the last of the snow, although 7.9 inches fell on May 7, 1989.
The latest it snowed ever was last year, when 0.3 inches fell May 9.
But take heart. Temperatures rebounded, and it was 93 last May 26.