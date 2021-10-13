Buffalo's Trini Ross sworn in as U.S. attorney for NY's Western District

Buffalo native Trini E. Ross was sworn in Monday as U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York.

Ross was nominated to the post by President Biden in July and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 30. Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford administered the oath of office to Ross.

As U.S. attorney, Ross is responsible for overseeing the prosecution of federal criminal cases brought within 17 counties of Western New York under her jurisdiction. The office also represents the United States in all civil matters brought within this territory.

Ross most recently served with the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General since 2018, and has also been an adjunct professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law since 2006.

She earned her law degree from UB law school in 1992. She also holds a master's degree from Rutgers University in 1990, and her bachelor's from SUNY Fredonia, in 1988.

