Buffalo's three indoor ice rinks set to reopen on Monday, mayor says
All three indoor city ice rinks in Buffalo are set to reopen for standard practices and games beginning Monday, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday.

Bud Bakewell Rink at Riverside Park in Riverside, Lafayette Ice Rink on Tacoma Avenue in North Buffalo and Timothy J. Burvid Rink at Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo will all operate under safety guidelines and restrictions implemented by the New York State Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Health to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

In order to protect and maintain public health, hockey leagues and ice skating organizations will be responsible for contact tracing and quarantine notifications with the county health department. They will also be responsible for conducting health screening of players and coaches before games and practices.

Masks and physical distancing are required. Any Covid-19 positive cases will result in a 10-day suspension for the league or team using the facility. 

