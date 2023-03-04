Lawmakers gathered in Cheektowaga on Saturday to send a clear message: The train derailment that has devastated East Palestine, Ohio, could have happened in Western New York.

The Feb. 3 train derailment of 38 cars at the Ohio and Pennsylvania border sparked a massive fire and led to an emergency slow-burn of chemicals to avoid an explosion. And even though the Environmental Protection Agency has not reported unsafe chemical levels, residents in the month since have amplified health problems; shared fears of water, air and soil contamination; and mulled the short- and long-term safety of living there, according to national media reports.

To ensure such a catastrophe does not occur here, State Sens. Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan, Assembly members Jon D. Rivera, Monica Wallace and Karen McMahon, and Cheektowaga councilmember Brian Nowak raised their voices – literally, as Norfolk Southern trains roared behind them in Raymond Park – to advocate for train operators to alert municipalities to hazardous chemicals on board and to install electronically controlled brakes.

"You don't wait until some catastrophic incident happens in your backyard, you do as much as you can to prevent it," said Rivera, before emphasizing how connected Ohio rail is to Western New York. "It's the same rail companies there in Ohio, the same track that's involved."

Kennedy said greater transparency about hazardous chemicals would allow local first responders to prepare for and more quickly respond to an incident.

Higgins calls for investigation of suspected rail car fire in Buffalo "I'm calling on Norfolk Southern and the Secretary of Transportation to investigate what occurred and provide an explanation," Rep. Brian Higgins said. "At the very least, an explanation is required ... "

The state officials, all Democrats, did not discount the value of rail. They said it's an affordable way to transport materials while keeping the supply chain intact and prices down. But they depicted a shrinking industry more interested in profit than safety as a backdrop to the Ohio crisis.

Nowak noted the substantial decrease in Class 1 railroads, the tier of top revenue-earners, has led to a "concentration of corporate power."

"They are working to make it as unsafe as possible as long as their profits keep going up," Ryan added of major railroad operators.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Western New York's representatives in state government said they sent a letter in February to five area operators, urging them to voluntarily modernize equipment and improve safety measures. The lawmakers forwarded the letter to federal government representatives and Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg with the aim of strengthening rail regulations.

CSX Railroad and Norfolk Southern were the two Class 1 operators that received the letter, but the smaller Buffalo Southern Railroad, New York & Lake Erie Railroad, and Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad also were recipients.

James P. Louis, a former railroad engineer turned union officer for Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said Saturday he's been working in the railroad industry for 40 years and has witnessed the cutbacks firsthand.

He said there were once five engineers assigned to a train; now there's typically two, and trends are moving toward remote operation. He said area engineers have decreased by about 40% since before Covid-19 to about 250 now. CSX rail yards and offices in Kenmore and by General Mills have either closed or shrunk significantly.

Meanwhile, Louis said, trains have expanded in length, with some stretching 3 miles, and inspectors have been granted a shorter time window to examine cars, about 30 to 45 seconds to examine units 60- to 80-feet long. Most still use a brake system developed in the 19th century.

"With air-controlled brakes, each car triggers the next car, so it takes a while to trigger the air brakes on a 150-, 200-car train, and then the time it takes to release them," Louis said. The electronically controlled pneumatic brakes lawmakers are pushing for allow a train to stop instantaneously.

Testing shows Lake Erie, Niagara River clear from Ohio train derailment contamination Testing was done to provide additional assurance to customers that no evidence exists of the migration of the chemicals to the local water system, the Erie County Water Authority said.

Kennedy and Rivera on Saturday argued that Donald Trump's administration in 2017 rolled back guidelines that would have made the modern brakes mandatory for certain trains carrying dangerous chemicals. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said in a tweet Feb. 16 that even under those rolled-back guidelines, the train in East Palestine did not carry enough hazardous chemicals to require the more advanced brakes. The preliminary NTSB report detailed a wheel-bearing that overheated, and noted the top fittings and relief valves on cars carrying vinyl chloride were taken for further examination.

"We live with those consequences," the state senator said. Ryan said better rail regulations could forestall another disaster.