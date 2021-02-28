Buffalo's school zone speed cameras to go live on Monday

Camera enforcement in speed zones at 18 Buffalo schools will resume Monday, said city Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer.
Flashing beacons are reactivated and the 15 mph speed limit will be enforced in these school safety zones:
• Bennett Park Montessori, 342 Clinton St.
• Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy, 3149 Bailey Ave.
• Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave.
• Dr. Blackman School, 2358 Main St.
• Eve School, 453 Leroy Ave.
• Grabiarz School/West Hertel, Military & Lawn / Military & Hertel Ave.
• Harvey Austin School, 1405 Sycamore St.
• Houghton Academy, 1725 Clinton St.
• Hutch Tech/ Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy, 256 Elmwood Ave. / 315 Carolina St.
• Lewis J. Bennett School, 2885 Main St.
• Olmsted School, 319 Suffolk St.
• Makowski School, 1095 Jefferson Ave.
• McKinley School, 1500 Elmwood Ave.
• Nichols School, 1250 Amherst St.
• Notre Dame Academy/Discovery School, 911 Abbott Road / 1125 Abbott Road
• Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave.
• Porter School/ DaVinci School, 255 Porter Ave. / 320 Porter Ave.
• St. Joseph University School, 3275 Main St.
Beacons will flash throughout the school day in each location during school hours.
The school zone speed limit will be in effect for the hours posted on the signage at each site.