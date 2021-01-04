Buffalo's school zone speed cameras reactivated at five locations

Buffalo’s School Zone Safety Program is again in effect at schools that have returned to in-person learning.

Flashing beacons on the streets around the schools will alert motorists that school is in session and that the 15 mph speed limit is in effect for the hours listed on signs below the zone’s posted speed limit, said Parking Commissioner Kevin J. Helfer on Monday.

While the beacons flash during the entire school day, the speed cameras affixed to them will be activated only at arrival and dismissal times, which vary by school.

Vehicles captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph when the cameras are activated receive a $50 citation mailed to the registered owner.

As schools reopen, the cameras will be operational at 20 public, private and charter schools in the city.

Students in Buffalo Public Schools have been fully remote this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the district plans to start returning students to buildings in February.

The school zone program went into effect Monday at:

• Canisius High School

• Nichols School

• Notre Dame Academy